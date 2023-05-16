The Best Furniture Deals at Burrow's Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 60% On Sofas, Beds and More
It's hard to believe that Memorial Day is right around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you're probably eagerly waiting to score deep discounts on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and home appliances. Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. If you're looking to get your furniture shopping started, then look no further than Burrow's Memorial Day Sale.
Now through June 4, you can take up to 60% off furniture for every room. The Memorial Day sale is offering the best deals on Burrow's best designs — from easy-to-put-together couches and chairs to outdoor furniture sets, shelving and more.
Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers beds, patio furniture, and living room staples like coffee tables, media consoles and even bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Memorial Day steals for a total spring home refresh.
To help you take advantage of the Memorial Day markdowns, we've picked out the best furniture deals to shop from Burrow.
Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.
Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.
A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep.
The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest, widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games, and weekend cartoons in mind.
The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.
The all-weather wicker seat is supported by a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s built to last, but at the end of the season it’s just as easy to fold back up and put on a shelf.
The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.
