It's hard to believe that Memorial Day is right around the corner, and if you're anything like us, you're probably eagerly waiting to score deep discounts on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and home appliances. Memorial Day is known for being one of the best times of the year to score huge deals on your favorite furniture brands. If you're looking to get your furniture shopping started, then look no further than Burrow's Memorial Day Sale.

Now through June 4, you can take up to 60% off furniture for every room. The Memorial Day sale is offering the best deals on Burrow's best designs — from easy-to-put-together couches and chairs to outdoor furniture sets, shelving and more.

Shop the Burrow Sale

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers beds, patio furniture, and living room staples like coffee tables, media consoles and even bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Memorial Day steals for a total spring home refresh.

To help you take advantage of the Memorial Day markdowns, we've picked out the best furniture deals to shop from Burrow.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,269 Shop Now

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $1,819 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $419 Shop Now

Banks Outdoor Chair Burrow Banks Outdoor Chair The all-weather wicker seat is supported by a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s built to last, but at the end of the season it’s just as easy to fold back up and put on a shelf. $495 $395 Shop Now

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $999 $849 Shop Now

