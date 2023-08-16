We spend around one-third of our lives sleeping — or at least trying to sleep — so having the right mattress is essential for getting a good night's rest. This year, Labor Day will fall on September 4 and the holiday weekend is one of the best times of year to save big on quality mattresses. You don't have to wait for the retail holiday to get started because nearly every major mattress brand is offering early Labor Day savings right now.

Labor Day sales are already live, including deals on mattresses we've tried and love ourselves. The start of a new season — especially a new school year — calls for a bedroom refresh. With deep discounts up to 50% off top mattress brands like Nectar, Nolah, DreamCloud and Tuft & Needle already available, don't miss your chance to score a new mattress at some of the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re seeking a memory foam mattress for pressure relief or a cooling mattress specifically designed for hot sleepers, these Labor Day mattress savings shouldn't be slept on. Below, we've gathered all the best mattress sales and deals to give your bed the revamp it deserves.

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals

Avocado is offering up to $880 off best-selling certified organic mattresses with code LABORDAY at checkout.

Shop Avocado

Save 35% off sitewide at Bear and score $400 of free sleep accessories with your mattress purchase.

Shop Bear Mattress

The Summer Sale at Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off every mattress through August 17. Just use the promo code SCHOOL25 at checkout.

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Get up to 20% off all everything including: Casper mattresses, bedding, pillows and more, including back to school bundles and dorm sets.

Shop Casper

With Cocoon's mattress deals live until August 17, you can save 35% on all mattresses and snag a free gift of pillows and a sheet set with every mattress purchase.

Shop Cocoon

DreamCloud's summer mattress sale is taking 40% off sitewide with prices starting from $499. Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses.

Shop DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress Get 40% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support. $1,332 $799 Shop Now

The Helix mattress sale is offering a 20% discount on all mattress purchases sitewide and including two free Dream Pillows, which have a value of over $150.

Shop Helix

Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with Leesa's Labor Day sale. You'll also get 2 free pillows with your purchase of an adult mattress.

Shop Leesa

Leesa Hybrid Mattress Leesa Leesa Hybrid Mattress The premium foam of Leesa's hybrid mattress provides body contouring, pressure relief and bounce, while 1,000+ pocket springs give you edge-to-edge support. $1,999 $1,699 Shop Now

Labor Day Sales are happening now at Mattress Firm where you can save up to $600 on mattresses from Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more.

Shop Mattress Firm

The Nectar mattress sale is taking 33% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $359 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.

Shop Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar Sleep Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Nectar's memory foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover, gel-infused memory foam, and Dynamic Response Split Layer to provide breathable support, plus crucial rebound and bounce. Snag this Labor Day deal before time runs out. $1,099 $699 Shop Now

Stay cool this summer with up to $1,200 off of Nolah's award-winning cooling mattresses. You'll also get 2 free pillows worth $198 with your purchase.

Shop Nolah

At Saatva's early Labor Day sale you can save up to $600 on mattresses sitewide until Thursday, August 17.

Shop Saatva

Tuft & Needle's Labor Day sale is offering up to $600 off all mattresses and so much more.

Shop Tuft & Needle

Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress, Queen In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. $1,995 $1,456 Shop Now

Shop huge Wayfair discounts today and you can take up to 65% off highly rated mattresses.

Shop Wayfair

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Save Up to 20% on Sleep Essentials at Casper's Labor Day Sale

The Best Early Labor Day Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs

Save Up to $700 on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses

Last Chance to Shop Pottery Barn's Best Early Labor Day Home Deals

Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Early Labor Day Sale

Save Now on Gas and Charcoal Grills on Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $1,400 Off at Amazon Right Now

The 50 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Apple's Most Affordable iPad Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Now