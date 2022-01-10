'Emily In Paris' Is Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4
'Emily in Paris' Season 2: Lily Collins & More React to Finale C…
'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill and More Talk Love Triangle…
'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser React to Rip and Bet…
Inside Lily Collins’ Star-Studded Family Tree: From Phil Collins…
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on Final…
'Selling Tampa' Cast Shares Wishes for Season 2 (Exclusive)
‘The Voice’ Season 21: Girl Named Tom and Kelly Clarkson React t…
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Breaks Down That Epic Prom Fight and …
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Cast Reacts to All Valley Tournament Resul…
Rupert Grint on His Journey Into Fatherhood and ‘Servant’ Season…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
How ‘Blossom’ Cast Reunion Came About on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 2 …
'The Witcher' Season 2: Freya Allan Dishes on Ciri's Intense Wit…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Adrienne Houghton Gives an Inside Look at ‘I Can See Your Voice’…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
Watch Cardi B Give Fans Rare Glimpse of Baby Boy During Birthday…
'The Lost City' Trailer No. 1
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet O…
Emily in Paris will be back for two more seasons. On Monday, Netflix announced that it has renewed its Lily Collins-led comedy series for seasons 3 and 4.
Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series -- which follows marketing exec Emily (Collins), who's sent to Paris for her dream job -- debuted Dec. 22 on Netflix.
When ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke to Collins about what season 3 would look like should the show be renewed, the 32-year-old actress admitted, "I genuinely don't know."
"We don't know anything," Lucien Laviscount, who played Emily's season 2 love interest, Alfie, confirmed. "[Creator] Darren [Star] is pretty private about this. I don't think he even knows himself. He likes to tangle everything before he goes on vacation to be sure that when he comes back for next season he has a massive headache to deal with."
While Star stayed mum about most potential season 3 plot points, he did tell ET what he'd like to see from Emily going forward.
"What we really haven’t seen... is how Emily is in relation to people that she's left behind and how being an expatriate for a longer period of time changes her relationship with her home," he said, revealing that he was toying with the idea of "possibly" featuring Emily's parents.
"I feel like Paris, this time, has turned all her assumptions about who she is and what her life's about on their head so she has so many options open to her," Star added. "I think she's at a point where she can take a big risk."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris are now streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lily Collins Reacts to Defaced 'Emily in Paris' Poster
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Darren Star on Season 2 Cliffhangers
Shop 'Emily in Paris' Season 2-Inspired Fashion Outfits