Olivia Rodrigo Wears Vintage Betsey Johnson to 'Sour' Prom Event: Get Her Look

By ETonline Staff
Olivia Rodrigo
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is a prom queen in Betsey Johnson. The 18-year-old breakout star rocked a '90s runway archive from the iconic fashion designer's collection for the premiere of the Sour Prom Concert Film for her debut album, Sour

The "good 4 u" singer was so stylish in the nostalgic look, featuring the vintage pink printed slip dress with lace details. She paired the frock with pearl necklaces, sparkly blue platform sandals and a corsage. If you're into the pop star's '90s-inspired alt-rock style, Betsey Johnson and other fashion retailers have a great selection of dresses similar to Rodrigo's slip. 

Rodrigo shared multiple pics of her prom look on Instagram. It's no surprise the musician is a big fan of kitschy, edgy '90s fashion. She proved the bucket hat is the trend to try when she added a cool, lavender embroidered design to her merch line. 

Ahead, shop similar '90s-inspired dresses to channel Rodrigo's signature style. 

Betsey Johnson Betsey's Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cream Multi
Betsey Johnson Betsey's Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cream Multi
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson Betsey's Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cream Multi
This body-con slip dress has a vintage-style floral print. 
$129 AT BETSEY JOHNSON
Lulus Doting Thoughts Mint Green Polka Dot Midi Slip Dress
Lulus Doting Thoughts Mint Green Polka Dot Midi Slip Dress
Lulus
Lulus Doting Thoughts Mint Green Polka Dot Midi Slip Dress
This Lulus dress has all the important details -- polka-dot print, lace trim, cinched bust and adjustable spaghetti straps. 
$58 AT LULUS
PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Jersey Split Midi Dress
PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Jersey Split Midi Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Jersey Split Midi Dress
This PrettyLittleThing jersey slip dress with slit is a classic. 
$20 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING
Kiss The Sky Floral Twist-Front Midi Dress
Kiss The Sky Floral Twist-Front Midi Dress
Urban Outfitters
Kiss The Sky Floral Twist-Front Midi Dress
Style this midi dress with chunky combat boots for the ultimate '90s grunge look. 
$69 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Nasty Gal Plus Size Ombre Satin Strappy Midi Dress
Nasty Gal Plus Size Ombre Satin Strappy Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Plus Size Ombre Satin Strappy Midi Dress
We are obsessed with the pastel ombré print on this number. 
$34 (REGULARLY $68)
BP. Print Mesh Minidress
BP. Print Mesh Minidress
Nordstrom
BP. Print Mesh Minidress
If you prefer a mini dress, this mesh slip dress with lettuce-edged hem is perfect. 
$18 (REGULARLY $25)

