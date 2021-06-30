Olivia Rodrigo is a prom queen in Betsey Johnson. The 18-year-old breakout star rocked a '90s runway archive from the iconic fashion designer's collection for the premiere of the Sour Prom Concert Film for her debut album, Sour.

The "good 4 u" singer was so stylish in the nostalgic look, featuring the vintage pink printed slip dress with lace details. She paired the frock with pearl necklaces, sparkly blue platform sandals and a corsage. If you're into the pop star's '90s-inspired alt-rock style, Betsey Johnson and other fashion retailers have a great selection of dresses similar to Rodrigo's slip.

Rodrigo shared multiple pics of her prom look on Instagram. It's no surprise the musician is a big fan of kitschy, edgy '90s fashion. She proved the bucket hat is the trend to try when she added a cool, lavender embroidered design to her merch line.

Ahead, shop similar '90s-inspired dresses to channel Rodrigo's signature style.

