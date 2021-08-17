Kylie Jenner Teases the Launch of Kylie Swim -- Get a Sneak Peek!
Kylie Jenner is adding another venture to her long list of brands. The 24-year-old star gave a sneak peek into her upcoming swimwear line, Kylie Swim. Jenner shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, posting videos of herself rocking head-turning one-piece swimsuits on set at her office.
"Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," the mogul captioned the mirror selfie in which she's wearing an ombré orange-and-yellow halter suit with strappy details. In another video, Jenner stuns in an orange-red cut-out bustier design.
Jenner's foray into swimwear shouldn't be a complete surprise to fans. The mom of one is the queen of sharing sexy swimsuit pics on social media.
In addition to Kylie Swim, Jenner has a string of brands in the fashion and beauty space. She relaunched her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, this summer with new vegan formulations since selling a portion of the brand to Coty in 2019. The billionaire also has her skincare line, Kylie Skin, and a fashion line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kendall + Kylie.
While we wait for Kylie Swim to launch, shop the stylish swimsuits the Kardashian-Jenners have worn below.
