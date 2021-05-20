Shopping

Khloé Kardashian's Good American Launches Swimsuit Styles Designed to Stretch

By Amy Lee‍
good american good swim 1280
Good American

Khloé Kardashian's Good American has launched swimsuits that are comfortable and sexy. The size-inclusive fashion brand has dropped their Good Swim collection that offers bikini and one-piece styles that vary in silhouettes, coverage and colors to fit your style preference. 

Select styles from the new Good Swim line are made with the Always Fits fabric that help smooth, sculpt and support the bod when you're in or out of the water. Each piece stretches up or down a size while retaining its shape. The swimwear collection has a variety of designs from teeny tiny bikinis ideal for tanning to chic one-piece swimsuits with trendy details. Get 15% off your first purchase on the Good American website with the promo code WELCOME15

Kardashian, the co-founder of Good American, rocks a green triangle bikini from the collection in a pic shared on Instagram. In addition to swimsuits, the range offers stylish coverup pieces such as dresses, sarongs and matching sets. 

If you're looking to shop for more summer 2021 swimwear, ET Style has selected a ton of options, like celebrity-loved swimsuits, deals under $50 on Amazon and our tops picks from Naomi Osaka's collab with Frankies Bikinis.

Check out the entire Good Swim collection and shop our favorites below.

Good American High Shine Tiny Ties Triangle & High Shine Tiny Ties Bottom
Good American High Shine Tiny Ties Triangle & High Shine Tiny Ties Bottom
Good American
Good American High Shine Tiny Ties Triangle & High Shine Tiny Ties Bottom
A triangle bikini that has teeny tiny ties that gives minimal tan lines. This is the style Khloé is wearing in her Insta! 
TOP: $49
BOTTOM: $49
Good American Always Fits One-Piece
Good American Always Fits One-Piece
Good American
Good American Always Fits One-Piece
The Always Fits One-Piece is made with super stretchy, textured crinkle fabric so it stretches up or down a size. 
$89
Good American Always Fits Scoop Top & Always Fit Good Waist Cheeky
Good American Always Fits Scoop Top & Always Fit Good Waist Cheeky
Good American
Good American Always Fits Scoop Top & Always Fit Good Waist Cheeky
The Always Fit also comes in a sporty scoop neck top and high-waist, high-cut bottom. 
TOP: $55
BOTTOM: $49
Good American Metallic Sexy Twist Bandeau & Metallic Waist Cincher Bottom
Good American Metallic Sexy Twist Bandeau & Metallic Waist Cincher Bottom
Good American
Good American Metallic Sexy Twist Bandeau & Metallic Waist Cincher Bottom
A gorgeous metallic two-piece swimsuit with knotted details. 
TOP: $55
BOTTOM: $59
Good American High Shine Waist Cincher
Good American High Shine Waist Cincher
Good American
Good American High Shine Waist Cincher
This one-piece suit is a show-stopper with super high-cut design and waist cinch tie. It has a built-in bra and removable straps. 
$95 AT GOOD AMERICAN
Good American Rib Twist Front Tee & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom
Good American Rib Twist Front Tee & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom
Good American
Good American Rib Twist Front Tee & Rib Better Cheeky Bottom
Pair this flirty crop tee top with the matching cheeky bikini bottom or even with denim. 
TOP: $69
BOTTOM: $49

