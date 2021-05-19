28 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else.

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for swimsuit season, ET Style pulled together the best swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Body Glove Women's Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+ Amazon Body Glove Women's Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+ Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard has a UPF of 50+. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE Women's Reversible Lace Up Bikini Sets Amazon CUPSHE Women's Reversible Lace Up Bikini Sets You get double the fun with this reversible bathing suit from the Cupshe swimwear collection. The vibrant prints include florals, solids and stripes. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom Amazon Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this 2-piece swimsuit option from Body Glove -- a swim brand you can trust -- will be one to keep in your collection for years. TOP: $15 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now BOTTOM: $13 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Amazon Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit. $24 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini Amazon SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini If you've been wanting to try the one-shoulder style, this swimsuit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 3,000 reviews. It works well for someone with a larger bust without using underwire cups. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini Amazon Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Sets Tie Knot High Rise Amazon Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Sets Tie Knot High Rise We love the asymmetrical tie on this two-piece swimsuit. To make it a perfect fit, it has a wide back band and high waisted bikini bottoms. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print. $49 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit Holipick Tankini Swimsuit There's a lot to love about this adorable floral print tankini -- it's a #1 Best Seller on Amazon and it comes in 23 other prints and patterns. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites. Tankini tops are great summer beachwear because they flatter just about any figure. $27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY 36) Buy Now

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set Amazon Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond. $22 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini Amazon MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit Amazon SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit Amazon Urchics Womens One Piece High Neck Mesh Swimsuit Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy mesh monokini. $26 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns. $13 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Amazon CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Don't underestimate the slimming power of these high waisted bikini bottoms. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is the perfect fit for a variety of figures. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit Amazon Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high-waisted two-piece swimsuit. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set Amazon ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features soft cups and an adjustable strap at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your beach body with this bathing suit. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Amazon LALAGEN Halter Swimdress Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it -- it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place. $34 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit Amazon CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color makes your skin tone pop. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

CUPSHE Women's Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Sets Amazon CUPSHE Women's Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Sets This Bikini set has a reversible bottom and strappy lace up top. Get two designs in one with this CUPSHE bikini set. $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts Amazon Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts If you haven't tried a tankini, they give you the coverage of a one-piece suit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit Amazon Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one-piece swimsuit provides tummy control. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves. $24 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit Amazon RUUHEE High Cut Bandeau Strapless Swimsuit Tie dye is spilling over into swimwear trends. If that's not your style, the bandeau comes in 34 colors and patterns. $10 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Here's What You Need to Know Now

Best Travel Gear Deals at Amazon

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now

The Best Sunglasses for 2021: Quay, Ray-Ban, Warby Parker and More

Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now

265 Best Amazon Deals: Apple, Kate Spade, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & more

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses

Amazon's Best Deals on Luggage: Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways