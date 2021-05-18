Frankies Bikinis Collab With Naomi Osaka Drops New Styles -- Shop the Collection
With the official start of summer a matter of weeks away -- and with the overall feeling of #ShotGirlSummer in the air -- you're probably thinking about all the time you'll be spending outside and under the sun. Naturally, those include a handful of moments clad in a stylish swimsuit. If you're looking to update your summer fashion with some new swimwear, there's no doubt you'll want to add a style (or two) from the Frankies Bikinis collaboration with Naomi Osaka into the mix, and the second half of the collection has been released with new styles!
Hot off the heels of its '70s-inspired, psychedelic celebrity collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld, Los Angeles-based, size-inclusive swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis is bringing the top athlete into its fold to create a collection of sporty, yet glamorous bikini styles and other poolside essentials.
Created with founder Francesca Aiello at the helm, the new launch features a series of string bikinis and statement one-pieces in vibrant colors and prints in different fabrics, giving each style a cool, '80s-inspired feel. The collaboration -- which launched styles on May 10 and May 18 -- is the tennis player's first foray into designing swimwear and embodies her eye for sporty fashion. Each drop from the collection features 30 bikini separates, two one-piece swimsuits, and sarongs available in sizes XS to XL, with some styles available in sizes up to 2XL. The collection ranges from $80 to $190 on the swimwear label's site.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite pieces from the collaboration, below. Then head to the Frankies Bikinis website to shop the rest of the Naomi Osaka x Frankies Bikinis collection.
RELATED CONTENT:
Met Gala 2021 Co-Chairs: Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish and More
24 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon
Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75
8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now
The Best Deals on One Piece Swimsuits
Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits