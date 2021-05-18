With the official start of summer a matter of weeks away -- and with the overall feeling of #ShotGirlSummer in the air -- you're probably thinking about all the time you'll be spending outside and under the sun. Naturally, those include a handful of moments clad in a stylish swimsuit. If you're looking to update your summer fashion with some new swimwear, there's no doubt you'll want to add a style (or two) from the Frankies Bikinis collaboration with Naomi Osaka into the mix, and the second half of the collection has been released with new styles!

Hot off the heels of its '70s-inspired, psychedelic celebrity collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld, Los Angeles-based, size-inclusive swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis is bringing the top athlete into its fold to create a collection of sporty, yet glamorous bikini styles and other poolside essentials.

Created with founder Francesca Aiello at the helm, the new launch features a series of string bikinis and statement one-pieces in vibrant colors and prints in different fabrics, giving each style a cool, '80s-inspired feel. The collaboration -- which launched styles on May 10 and May 18 -- is the tennis player's first foray into designing swimwear and embodies her eye for sporty fashion. Each drop from the collection features 30 bikini separates, two one-piece swimsuits, and sarongs available in sizes XS to XL, with some styles available in sizes up to 2XL. The collection ranges from $80 to $190 on the swimwear label's site.

Makie Satin One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Makie Satin One Piece Swimsuit A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs. $185 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS Buy Now

Osaka Satin One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Osaka Satin One Piece Swimsuit Between the collared halter, the tie details, and the high cut, we can't decide what our favorite part about this swimsuit is. $190 Buy Now

Seraphina Floral One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Seraphina Floral One Piece Swimsuit Bold cutouts have been a major trend this season -- and naturally, they've made their way to swimwear. $190 Buy Now

Carly Ruffle Satin Bikini Top & Marina Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Carly Ruffle Satin Bikini Top & Marina Satin Cheeky Bikini Bottom For when you aren't at the beach or pool, wear this top as a crop top on its own with your other clothing. TOP: $105 Buy Now BOTTOM: $85 Buy Now

Malibu Halter String Bikini Top & Tia Floral String Bikini Bottom Frankies Bikinis Malibu Halter String Bikini Top & Tia Floral String Bikini Bottom Get your camera ready -- there's no doubt you'll want to snap a few pics in this ultra-cool bikini top (especially with these cheeky bottoms). TOP: $90 Buy Now BOTTOM: $70 Buy Now

Jeanette Strapless Glitter Bikini Top & Haven Cheeky Glitter Bikini Bottom Frankies BIkinis Jeanette Strapless Glitter Bikini Top & Haven Cheeky Glitter Bikini Bottom If you're looking for a cool and classic silhouette with a playful twist, this is the bikini set you want. TOP: $80 Buy Now BOTTOM: $85 Buy Now

