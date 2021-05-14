Shopping

Draper James x Lands' End Collab Is Perfect for Summer -- Shop Our Picks

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Reese Witherspoon is giving us another reason to shop for new swimsuits for summer! The actress' lifestyle brand, Draper James, has teamed up with Lands' End on a new limited-edition collection of bikinis, one-piece suits, coverups, towels, totes and accessories for the beach or pool. 

The Draper James x Lands' End collection offers adorable prints from gingham to floral patterns.The designs are available in sizes 0 to 24 and XS to 3X. A portion of the sales will benefit Girls Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls and young women. 

Witherspoon shared the campaign image on Instagram. In the pic, The Morning Show star is dressed in the red gingham pieces, styled with the matching tote and beach towel. In the caption, Witherspoon praises the "great coverage & support" the swimwear gives. 

See the entire Draper James x Lands' End collection, and shop ET Style's favorites, below. We suggest you hurry as many styles are quickly selling out! 

Draper James x Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top & Retro High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Draper James x Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top & Retro High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Draper James
Draper James x Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top & Retro High Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Love the preppy, retro-inspired style of Draper James? This raspberry gingham high-waist bikini is exactly that! 
TOP: $55 AND UP
BOTTOMS: $45 AND UP
Draper James x Lands' End Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Draper James x Lands' End Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
Draper James
Draper James x Lands' End Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
The smocking detail and shoulder ties make this one piece suit extra sweet. 
$100 AND UP
Draper James x Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic
Draper James x Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic
Draper James
Draper James x Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic
Wear this linen tunic shirt as a swim coverup or pair with a tee and jeans.
$60 AND UP
Draper James x Lands' End Beach Towel
Draper James x Lands' End Beach Towel
Draper James
Draper James x Lands' End Beach Towel
This soft cotton towel is over six feet long -- making it perfect for the beach. 
$40
Draper James x Lands' End Printed Open Top Tote
Draper James x Lands' End Printed Open Top Tote
Draper James
Draper James x Lands' End Printed Open Top Tote
Preorder this water-resistant tote in the super cute floral print. 
$40

