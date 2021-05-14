Reese Witherspoon is giving us another reason to shop for new swimsuits for summer! The actress' lifestyle brand, Draper James, has teamed up with Lands' End on a new limited-edition collection of bikinis, one-piece suits, coverups, towels, totes and accessories for the beach or pool.

The Draper James x Lands' End collection offers adorable prints from gingham to floral patterns.The designs are available in sizes 0 to 24 and XS to 3X. A portion of the sales will benefit Girls Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls and young women.

Witherspoon shared the campaign image on Instagram. In the pic, The Morning Show star is dressed in the red gingham pieces, styled with the matching tote and beach towel. In the caption, Witherspoon praises the "great coverage & support" the swimwear gives.

See the entire Draper James x Lands' End collection, and shop ET Style's favorites, below. We suggest you hurry as many styles are quickly selling out!

Draper James x Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic Draper James Draper James x Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic Wear this linen tunic shirt as a swim coverup or pair with a tee and jeans. $60 AND UP

Draper James x Lands' End Beach Towel Draper James Draper James x Lands' End Beach Towel This soft cotton towel is over six feet long -- making it perfect for the beach. $40

