Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Swim
Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish 24th Birthday Celebration
Rob Kardashian Is 'Doing His Best' to Stay Healthy for Daughter …
Watch Stormi Webster’s Impression of Mom Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Reveals Travis Scott Surprised Daughter Stormi With…
Why Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Upset’ With Scott Disick (Source)
Watch Kris Jenner Cry Over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News
Bennifer Ready to Become One Blended Family, Letitia Wright Inju…
Kylie Jenner Was Considering a Gender Reveal at Met Gala Before …
Scott Disick Has 'Ill Will' Towards Kourtney Kardashian and Trav…
Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance at 2021 MTV VMAs
Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Loves’ Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Rel…
MTV VMAs 2021: All the Best Moments
Doja Cat Fashionably Soars as MTV VMAs Host, Britney Spears Gets…
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Introduce 'Future Baby Daddies…
2021 MTV VMAs: Every ‘Big Surprise’ to Expect
Britney Spears Named One of Time's Most Influential People, Jana…
Camila Cabello Stuns at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere, Kristin Cavallari…
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Home Movie Singing With Her Sisters
Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting, Kylie Jenner ‘Super Excited’ For…
Kylie Cosmetics Founder Kylie Jenner is adding another venture to her long list of brands with the launch of Kylie Swim.
The mogul's new swimwear line arrived with seven swimwear and beach wear pieces in citrus-neon colors. The collection includes a halter v-neck, monokinis and a sexy cut-out swimsuit design. And of course the soon-to-be mom of two included fun swimwear for kids.
Last month, the 24-year-old billionaire reality star gave a sneak peek into her upcoming swimwear line, Kylie Swim. Jenner shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, posting videos of herself rocking head-turning one-piece swimsuits on set at her office.
"Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," the makeup mogul captioned the mirror selfie in which she's wearing an ombré orange-and-yellow halter suit with strappy details. In another video, Jenner stuns in an orange-red cut-out bustier design.
Jenner's foray into swimwear shouldn't be a complete surprise to fans. The mom of one is the queen of sharing sexy swimsuit pics on social media.
In addition to Kylie Swim, Jenner has a string of brands in the fashion and beauty space. She relaunched her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, this summer with new vegan formulations since selling a portion of the brand to Coty in 2019. The billionaire also has her skincare line, Kylie Skin, and a fashion line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kendall + Kylie.
While we wait for more of the new Kylie Swim line, shop the stylish swimsuits the Kardashian Jenner clan have worn below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable
Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Relaunch With Vegan Formulas
Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Launches New Swimsuit Styles
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!
Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $15
Related Gallery