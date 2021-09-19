Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Swim

Kylie Cosmetics Founder Kylie Jenner is adding another venture to her long list of brands with the launch of Kylie Swim.

The mogul's new swimwear line arrived with seven swimwear and beach wear pieces in citrus-neon colors. The collection includes a halter v-neck, monokinis and a sexy cut-out swimsuit design. And of course the soon-to-be mom of two included fun swimwear for kids.

Caicos KYLIE SWIM Caicos The Caicos suit is currently sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist. $80 Learn More

August KYLIE SWIM August The August suit is currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist. $80 Learn More

Kylie KYLIE SWIM KYLIE Kylie The namesake suit with structured corset top. $85 Buy Now

Last month, the 24-year-old billionaire reality star gave a sneak peek into her upcoming swimwear line, Kylie Swim. Jenner shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, posting videos of herself rocking head-turning one-piece swimsuits on set at her office.

"Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," the makeup mogul captioned the mirror selfie in which she's wearing an ombré orange-and-yellow halter suit with strappy details. In another video, Jenner stuns in an orange-red cut-out bustier design.

Jenner's foray into swimwear shouldn't be a complete surprise to fans. The mom of one is the queen of sharing sexy swimsuit pics on social media.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

@kyliejenner/Instagram

In addition to Kylie Swim, Jenner has a string of brands in the fashion and beauty space. She relaunched her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, this summer with new vegan formulations since selling a portion of the brand to Coty in 2019. The billionaire also has her skincare line, Kylie Skin, and a fashion line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kendall + Kylie.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

While we wait for more of the new Kylie Swim line, shop the stylish swimsuits the Kardashian Jenner clan have worn below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable

Kylie Jenner Announces Kylie Cosmetics Relaunch With Vegan Formulas

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Launches New Swimsuit Styles

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $15

Related Gallery