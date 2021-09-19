Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Swim

Fashion

Kylie Cosmetics Founder Kylie Jenner is adding another venture to her long list of brands with the launch of Kylie Swim. 

The mogul's new swimwear line arrived with seven swimwear and beach wear pieces in citrus-neon colors. The collection includes a halter v-neck, monokinis and a sexy cut-out swimsuit design. And of course the soon-to-be mom of two included fun swimwear for kids. 

Caicos
KYLIE SWIM_CAICOS
KYLIE SWIM
Caicos
The Caicos suit is currently sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist. 
$80
Cut it Out
Kylie Swim Cut It Out
Kylie Swim
Cut it Out
A sporty cut-out style suit with bright ombre. 
$80
August
KYLIE SWIM AUGUST
KYLIE SWIM
August
The August suit is currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist. 
$80
Kylie
KYLIE SWIM KYLIE
KYLIE SWIM KYLIE
Kylie
The namesake suit with structured corset top.
$85
Mini One Piece
KYLIE SWIM MINI ONE PIECE
KYLIE SWIM
Mini One Piece
Of course Kylie's swimwear launch includes the cutest one-piece for the little ones. 
$60

Last month, the 24-year-old billionaire reality star gave a sneak peek into her upcoming swimwear line, Kylie Swim. Jenner shared the exciting news on Instagram Story, posting videos of herself rocking head-turning one-piece swimsuits on set at her office. 

"Working on @kylieswim and I can't wait to share," the makeup mogul captioned the mirror selfie in which she's wearing an ombré orange-and-yellow halter suit with strappy details. In another video, Jenner stuns in an orange-red cut-out bustier design. 

Jenner's foray into swimwear shouldn't be a complete surprise to fans. The mom of one is the queen of sharing sexy swimsuit pics on social media.

kylie swim
@kyliejenner/Instagram
kylie swim
@kyliejenner/Instagram

In addition to Kylie Swim, Jenner has a string of brands in the fashion and beauty space. She relaunched her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, this summer with new vegan formulations since selling a portion of the brand to Coty in 2019. The billionaire also has her skincare line, Kylie Skin, and a fashion line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kendall + Kylie.

kylie swim
@kyliejenner/Instagram

While we wait for more of the new Kylie Swim line, shop the stylish swimsuits the Kardashian Jenner clan have worn below. 

Good American Metallic Bikini Wrap Top & Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom
Good American Metallic Bikini Wrap Top & Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom
Good American
Good American Metallic Bikini Wrap Top & Metallic Perfect Fit Bottom
TOP: $59 AT GOOD AMERICAN
BOTTOM: $49 AT GOOD AMERICAN
Good American Sparkle Rib Hi-Hi Tanga Bottom
Good American Sparkle Rib Hi-Hi Tanga Bottom
Good American
Good American Sparkle Rib Hi-Hi Tanga Bottom
$49 AT GOOD AMERICAN
Frankies Bikinis Dreamy Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis Dreamy Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Dreamy Bandeau Bikini Top
$85 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS
Frankies Bikinis Sara Thong Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis Sara Thong Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Sara Thong Bikini Bottom
$80 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS
I.AM.GIA. Bambi Bikini
I.AM.GIA bikini
I.AM.GIA
I.AM.GIA. Bambi Bikini
$70 AT I.AM.GIA
Oseree Disco Micro Bikini
Oseree Disco Micro Bikini
24S
Oseree Disco Micro Bikini
$245 AT 24S

