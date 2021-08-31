We're obsessed with Meghan Markle's constellation necklaces. The Duchess of Sussex wore two Logan Hollowell zodiac necklaces to honor her children in a birthday video earlier this month, and we can't get them out of our heads.

Markle -- who loves making statements through her jewelry -- wore the Gemini and Taurus necklaces in honor of her 2-year-old son, Archie, who was born on May 6, making him a Taurus, and her 2-month-old daughter, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, making her a Gemini. They cost a pretty penny, between $1,600 and $1,785, but there are plenty of similar styles available to shop at other retailers.

Constellation necklaces are a great way to rep your own astrological sign or show your love for someone special in your life. For a refresher on which birthdates align with which signs, Aries are born from March 21-April 20; Taurus are born April 21-May 20; Gemini are born May 21-June 20; Cancer are born June 21-July 22; Leo are born July 23-August 22; Virgo are born Aug. 23-Sept. 22; Libra are born Sept. 23-Oct. 22; Scorpio are born Oct. 23-Nov. 22; Sagittarius are born Nov. 23-Dec. 21; Capricorn are born Dec. 22-Jan. 19; Aquarius are born Jan. 20-Feb. 19 and Pisces are born Feb. 20-March 20.

Check out ET Style's picks of constellation necklaces like Markle's below.

And shop more Zodiac necklaces here.

Bemoly Zodiac Necklace Amazon Bemoly Zodiac Necklace This necklace is made of copper, and then coated in genuine 14K gold plating -- so it will sparkle for years. $12 Buy Now

