Fashion

Timeless Princess Diana Outfits We Would Wear Today

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
There was no denying that whatever Princess Diana donned turned into fashion gold.

The late Princess of Wales' eye for trends combined with a timeless aesthetic -- but not afraid to be daring from time to time -- made the royal an inimitable style icon. 2021 marks the 24th anniversary of her tragic death. To this day, we still look to Princess Diana for inspiration (just look at Rowing Blazers' Princess Diana collection). 

A true trendsetter, Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was ahead of her time, with pieces she wore decades ago making their way back into people's everyday wardrobe. We can still look back on her ensembles and confidently say, "I would totally wear that right now."

Ahead, ET Style is looking back on Princess Diana's enduring fashion moments. Plus, check out our selection of items to shop and channel the style icon. 

Athleisure 

Long before Gigi Hadid and the Jenner-Kardashians sported bike shorts, Princess Diana was a fan of the athletic bottom. Leaving the Chelsea Harbor Club in 1995, the trendsetter wore a bright orange pair with a graphic sweatshirt, tube socks and sneakers. 

Princess Diana
Anwar Hussein / Contributor

GET THE LOOK:

PrettyLittleThing Navy Brooklyn Graphic Sweatshirt
PrettyLittleThing Navy Brooklyn Graphic Sweatshirt
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Navy Brooklyn Graphic Sweatshirt
$24 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $35)
Girlfriend Collective High Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective High Rise Bike Short
FWRD
Girlfriend Collective High Rise Bike Short
$48 AT FWRD
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
$18 AT NIKE
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90
Nike
Nike Air Max 90
$120 AT NIKE

Little Black Dress

Known as the "revenge dress" (worn on the night Prince Charles publicly confessed to having an affair), Diana turned heads in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress designed by Christina Stambolian, styled with a statement pearl choker necklace and pumps, for the 1994 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party. Single or taken, every woman needs a simply stunning black dress in the wardrobe. 

Princess Diana black revenge dress
Anwar Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Superdown Fallon Asymmetrical Mini Dress
Superdown Fallon Asymmetrical Mini Dress
Revolve
Superdown Fallon Asymmetrical Mini Dress
$62 AT REVOLVE
Look Boutique London Ladies Layered Pearl Choker
Look Boutique London Ladies Layered Pearl Choker
Etsy
Look Boutique London Ladies Layered Pearl Choker
$26 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $29)
Sam Edelman Hazel
Sam Edelman Hazel
Zappos
Sam Edelman Hazel
$140 AT ZAPPOS

Denim Outfit

A pair of high-wast jeans was a staple for Diana in the late '80s. She looked effortless and cool for an event at the Guards Polo Club in a graphic sweatshirt under an oversized blazer, styled with denim, slouchy boots and a trucker hat. 

princess diana at Guards Polo Club
Tim Graham/Contributor

GET THE LOOK:

Averinshop Princess Diana Vintage Unisex Sweatshirt
Averinshop Princess Diana Vintage Unisex Sweatshirt
Etsy
Averinshop Princess Diana Vintage Unisex Sweatshirt
$25 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $28)
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
$98 AT SHOPBOP
Supersoft Double Knit Two Button Boyfriend Blazer
Supersoft Double Knit Two Button Boyfriend Blazer
Express
Supersoft Double Knit Two Button Boyfriend Blazer
$128 AT EXPRESS
Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulus
Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
$48 AT LULUS
'47 UO Exclusive New York Yankees Trucker Hat
'47 UO Exclusive New York Yankees Trucker Hat
Urban Outfitters
'47 UO Exclusive New York Yankees Trucker Hat
$36 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Shop more Princess Diana-inspired items: 

Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers I'm a Luxury Sweater
Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers I'm a Luxury Sweater
Rowing Blazers
Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers I'm a Luxury Sweater
$295 AT ROWING BLAZERS
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
Rowing Blazers
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater
$295 AT ROWING BLAZERS
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot
$155 AT NORDSTROM
J.Ing Renaissance White Frilly Collar Shirt
J.Ing Renaissance White Frilly Collar Shirt
J.Ing
J.Ing Renaissance White Frilly Collar Shirt
$28 AT J.ING (REGULARLY $40)
Storets Lori Houndstooth 2 Piece Set
Storets Lori Houndstooth 2 Piece Set
Storets
Storets Lori Houndstooth 2 Piece Set
$134 AT STORETS
Eloquii Plaid Blazer
Eloquii Plaid Blazer
Eloquii
Eloquii Plaid Blazer
$130 AT ELOQUII

With the continuing resurgence of '80s and '90s fashion, revisit more of Diana's best looks from stunning evening gowns to classic denim outfit formulas that are still incredibly chic, in the gallery below.

