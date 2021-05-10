Shopping

Meghan Markle Wears Necklace With a Special Meaning -- Shop the Look

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Meghan Markle
Global Citizen

Let's be real: Meghan Markle has always been one to make a style statement. Whether it's with a luxurious Oscar de la Renta dress for one of her many appearances or an easy, everyday linen option to wear during low-key outings, it's safe to say that the Duchess of Sussex -- who's expecting her second child, a baby girl -- knows how to use her sartorial choices to express herself. So, it comes as no surprise that for Global Citizen's Vax Live charity event, she donned a meaningful necklace to reinforce the message she had to share.

While giving a speech on the importance of supporting and empowering women during the event on Saturday, May 8, Markle donned the Woman Power Charm Necklace by Awe Inspired to complete her spring ensemble, which included a red printed shirtdress. 

Meghan Markle
Global Citizen
Meghan Markle
Global Citizen

"My husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women, who've been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," she said during her appearance. "With the surge in gendered violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid carework and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we're at an inflection point for gendered equity." The duchess went on to encourage viewers to support the progression of women around the world. She also spoke about how she and her husband, Prince Harry, have been affected by the importance of supporting women as they look forward to the arrival of their daughter -- the first in their family to join their son, baby Archie.

Markle's necklace, which features the female symbol with a fist of solidarity, only emphasizes the point of her speech as a subtle but touching tribute to the movement. And if you want to sport a new fashion piece showcasing your support for women (or if you want to gift one to your friend), you can grab the exact, Meghan Markle-approved necklace from the brand's website for $140. 

Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's thoughtful necklace and other Awe Inspired jewelry pieces below.

Woman Power Charm Necklace
Woman Power Charm Necklace
Awe Inspired
Woman Power Charm Necklace
Show your support for women empowerment with this statement-making necklace as a gift to a friend, a mother, a sister or yourself.
$140
Violet Aura Necklace
Awe Inspired Violet Aura Necklace
Awe Inspired
Violet Aura Necklace
We love this as an additional touch of color for your jewelry look.
$250
Orange Beaded Enamel Necklace
Awe Inspired Orange Beaded Enamel Necklace
Awe Inspired
Orange Beaded Enamel Necklace
Add this to your necklace stack for a unique addition.
$90
Aphrodite Signet Ring
Awe Inspired Aphrodite Signet Ring
Awe Inspired
Aphrodite Signet Ring
Channel the goddess of love wherever you go with this classic signet ring.
$195
Cable Chain Linear Earrings
Awe Inspired Cable Chain Linear Earrings
Awe Inspired
Cable Chain Linear Earrings
Without a doubt, you'll be wearing these every chance you get.
$100
Dreamcatcher Ring
Awe Inspired Dreamcatcher Ring
Awe Inspired
Dreamcatcher Ring
We can't get over the tiny details of this ring.
$150
Paperclip Chain Bracelet
Awe Inspired Paperclip Chain Bracelet
Awe Inspired
Paperclip Chain Bracelet
Chains aren't going anywhere any time soon, so be sure to grab a classic style like this one from the Meghan Markle-approved brand.
$85
Hummingbird Charm Necklace
Awe Inspired Hummingbird Charm Necklace
Awe Inspired
Hummingbird Charm Necklace
How pretty is this dainty hummingbird charm?
$140
Mini Medusa Necklace
Mini Medusa Necklace
Awe Inspired
Mini Medusa Necklace
Coin necklaces may always be among our favorites -- especially when they embody a cool mythological icon like Medusa.
$150

Shop more Meghan Markle-approved wardrobe staples:

MagicLinen Royal Toscana Dress
MagicLinen Toscana Dress
MagicLinen
MagicLinen Royal Toscana Dress
Need something to wear throughout the hottest days of the season? This royal-approved, under-$85 dress is perfect for you.
$84 AT MAGICLINEN
Veja Nova Sneaker
Veja Nova Sneaker
Nordstrom
Veja Nova Sneaker
Markle's been seen wearing these sustainably made sneakers during her more casual outings, and there's no doubt you'll be wearing these as much as she does.
$100 AT NORDSTROM
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
J.Crew
J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket
The Duchess of Sussex wore this exact jacket during part of her Oprah interview as she showcased the chicken coop at her home.
$128 AT J.CREW
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Espadrille wedges are always a welcome addition to any warm weather wardrobe -- and this brand has become a comfortable pair Markle has worn while out and about.
$79 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)

