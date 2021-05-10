Meghan Markle Wears Necklace With a Special Meaning -- Shop the Look
Let's be real: Meghan Markle has always been one to make a style statement. Whether it's with a luxurious Oscar de la Renta dress for one of her many appearances or an easy, everyday linen option to wear during low-key outings, it's safe to say that the Duchess of Sussex -- who's expecting her second child, a baby girl -- knows how to use her sartorial choices to express herself. So, it comes as no surprise that for Global Citizen's Vax Live charity event, she donned a meaningful necklace to reinforce the message she had to share.
While giving a speech on the importance of supporting and empowering women during the event on Saturday, May 8, Markle donned the Woman Power Charm Necklace by Awe Inspired to complete her spring ensemble, which included a red printed shirtdress.
"My husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women, who've been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," she said during her appearance. "With the surge in gendered violence, the increased responsibility of unpaid carework and new obstacles that have reversed so much progress for women in the workplace, we're at an inflection point for gendered equity." The duchess went on to encourage viewers to support the progression of women around the world. She also spoke about how she and her husband, Prince Harry, have been affected by the importance of supporting women as they look forward to the arrival of their daughter -- the first in their family to join their son, baby Archie.
Markle's necklace, which features the female symbol with a fist of solidarity, only emphasizes the point of her speech as a subtle but touching tribute to the movement. And if you want to sport a new fashion piece showcasing your support for women (or if you want to gift one to your friend), you can grab the exact, Meghan Markle-approved necklace from the brand's website for $140.
Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's thoughtful necklace and other Awe Inspired jewelry pieces below.
Shop more Meghan Markle-approved wardrobe staples:
