Shop the Most Stylish Pieces From Madison Beer's Boohoo Collection

When Madison Beer first came onto the music scene in 2012 -- then famously releasing song covers of "At Last" by Etta James and garnering the attention of musicians like Justin Bieber -- fans gravitated toward the songstress' unique style and vocal versatility. But these days, Beer is translating her talents into another creative space -- with her latest project being a '90s-inspired fashion collaboration alongside the brand boohoo.

The first drop of the boohoo x Madison Beer Collection features 50 individual items with sizes ranging from 2 to 24. The styles within the collaboration draw on inspiration from quintessential '90s trends like cargo denim and oversized bomber jackets, while also meshing with Beer's own personal fashion preferences -- like muted tones and vintage-inspired designs.

Beer told E! News that some of her favorite items from the collection included the Thong Detail Waistband Oversized Jogger, Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean and the Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord 2-Piece Set, among others. And with the styles ranging from $10-$80 in price point, the drop features pieces that will appeal to just about every consumer's own taste and budget.

Shop the most stylish pieces from the full boohoo x Madison Beer Collection below. Need more celebrity style inspiration? Check out other exclusive fashion collaborations that are available to shop now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

Madison Beer Says She's Seen for the 'Wrong Things' Since Gaining Fame

BaubleBar Is Having a Huge Semi-Annual Sale With Styles Starting at $4

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style

Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny at 'Space Jam 2' Premiere