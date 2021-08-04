Shopping

Shop the Most Stylish Pieces From Madison Beer's Boohoo Collection

By Kyley Warren
Madison Beer Boohoo Collection Launch
When Madison Beer first came onto the music scene in 2012 -- then famously releasing song covers of "At Last" by Etta James and garnering the attention of musicians like Justin Bieber -- fans gravitated toward the songstress' unique style and vocal versatility. But these days, Beer is translating her talents into another creative space -- with her latest project being a '90s-inspired fashion collaboration alongside the brand boohoo.

The first drop of the boohoo x Madison Beer Collection features 50 individual items with sizes ranging from 2 to 24. The styles within the collaboration draw on inspiration from quintessential '90s trends like cargo denim and oversized bomber jackets, while also meshing with Beer's own personal fashion preferences -- like muted tones and vintage-inspired designs.

Beer told E! News that some of her favorite items from the collection included the Thong Detail Waistband Oversized JoggerBeer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean and the Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord 2-Piece Set, among others. And with the styles ranging from $10-$80 in price point, the drop features pieces that will appeal to just about every consumer's own taste and budget.

Shop the most stylish pieces from the full boohoo x Madison Beer Collection below. Need more celebrity style inspiration? Check out other exclusive fashion collaborations that are available to shop now.

boohoo x Madison Beer Contrast Trim Mini Dress
boohoo x Madison Beer Contrast Trim Mini Dress
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Contrast Trim Mini Dress
Your new favorite little black dress.
$44 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Strap Detail Tailored Trousers
boohoo x Madison Beer Strap Detail Tailored Trousers
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Strap Detail Tailored Trousers
These sleek, black trousers can easily be dressed up or dressed down.
$56 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
This flattering, padded trench is the perfect transitional style to add to your fall wardrobe.
$90 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean
boohoo x Madison Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Loose Fit Cargo Denim Jean
This cargo jean is the perfect hybrid between a baggy boyfriend pant and a high-waisted denim style.
$70 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Oversized Letterman Jacket
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Oversized Letterman Jacket
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Oversized Letterman Jacket
Up your street style game in this sharp letterman jacket.
$130 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Boxy Crop Knit Vest
boohoo x Madison Beer Boxy Crop Knit Vest
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Boxy Crop Knit Vest
This is your sign to invest in a really chic crop knit vest for the fall.
$36 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Waistcoat
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Waistcoat
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Waistcoat
Everyone needs a versatile, tailored waistcoat in their life.
$50 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Fluffy Knit 90'S Co-Ord
boohoo x Madison Beer Fluffy Knit 90'S Co-Ord
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Fluffy Knit 90'S Co-Ord
This co-ord is as cozy as it is totally chic.
$76 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Satin Tie Detail Cropped Shirt & Skirt Co-Ord
This piece is basically the blue-hued, satin style of our dreams.
$100 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Cargo Oversized Satin Bomber
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Cargo Oversized Satin Bomber
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Cargo Oversized Satin Bomber
Champagne dreams come to life with this delicate bomber jacket.
$130 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Slouchy Oversized Denim Trench
It doesn't get more '90s than an oversized denim trench.
$90 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Blazer
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Blazer
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Tailored 90'S Blazer
This blazer is a refined addition to any outfit.
$90 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Indigo Denim Ruched Bralet
boohoo x Madison Beer Indigo Denim Ruched Bralet
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Indigo Denim Ruched Bralet
The perfect, trend-setting top to wear on a night out -- and it's only $30.
$30 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Plus Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt
Elevate your hemline game with this sporty oversized shirt.
$50 AT BOOHOO
boohoo x Madison Beer Recycled Double Off The Shoulder Crop Top
boohoo x Madison Beer Recycled Double Off The Shoulder Crop Top
boohoo
boohoo x Madison Beer Recycled Double Off The Shoulder Crop Top
Make a statement this season with this shape-perfecting top.
$30 AT BOOHOO

