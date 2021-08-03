Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

Forever 21 has launched another collaboration with Juicy Couture! The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture exclusive collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

The collaboration's second range features velour tracksuits, embellished sweatpants, terry cloth, tube tops and more of Juicy Couture's signature styles. The pieces are offered in a range of colors from bubblegum pink to neutral brown and in sizes XS through 3X.

Throwback trends are having a big moment right now. In addition to Juicy Couture, shop more trends inspired by the aughts like bucket hats, UGGs, low-rise jeans and the coconut girl aesthetic.

Shop ET Style's favorites from the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture range below.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

Olivia Rodrigo Proves Bucket Hats Are Back -- Shop Our Picks

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing (On Sale!)

Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

Back to School Shopping List 2021: Supplies for Every Type of Student