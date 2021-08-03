Shopping

Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

By ETonline Staff
forever 21 x juicy couture
Forever 21

Forever 21 has launched another collaboration with Juicy Couture! The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture exclusive collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears. 

The collaboration's second range features velour tracksuits, embellished sweatpants, terry cloth, tube tops and more of Juicy Couture's signature styles. The pieces are offered in a range of colors from bubblegum pink to neutral brown and in sizes XS through 3X. 

Throwback trends are having a big moment right now. In addition to Juicy Couture, shop more trends inspired by the aughts like bucket hats, UGGslow-rise jeans and the coconut girl aesthetic.

Shop ET Style's favorites from the Forever 21 x Juicy Couture range below. 

Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Polo Shirt
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Polo Shirt
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Polo Shirt
Style this terry cloth polo shirt with jeans or shorts. 
$25
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Velour Zip-Up Jacket
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Velour Zip-Up Jacket
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Juicy Couture Velour Zip-Up Jacket
Scoop up multiple colors of this velour zip-up hoodie. 
$45
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Rhinestone Juicy Couture Velour Joggers
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Rhinestone Juicy Couture Velour Joggers
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Plus Size Rhinestone Juicy Couture Velour Joggers
These velour joggers with the rhinestone studded logo on the bum are so iconic. 
$40
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Rhinestone Hoops
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Juicy Couture Rhinestone Hoops
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Rhinestone Hoops
Whenever you want to make a statement, throw on these "Juicy" hoop earrings. 
$13
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Graphic Tube Top
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Graphic Tube Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Graphic Tube Top
A cute knit tube top featuring a "Juicy Couture Forever" text graphic. 
$15
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Biker Shorts
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Biker Shorts
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Biker Shorts
Get the matching biker short!
$15
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Bucket Hat
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Bucket Hat
Forever 21
Forever 21 x Juicy Couture Bucket Hat
We love this bright embroidered bucket hat to wear poolside. 
$18

