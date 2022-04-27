Shopping

17 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Love

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Mejuri

Mother's Day is just under two weeks away. And if you're still looking for that perfect, statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day. 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands like BaubleBar, Blue Nile, VRAI, Macy's, Kendra Scott and more.

No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver
Macy's
Macy's Diamond Halo Drop Earrings (1/2 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver

You won't be able to take your eyes off these sparkling diamond drop earrings. 

$700$139
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set

This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set are classic jewelry pieces that make the perfect gift for Mother's Day.

$100
Bouquet Toss Cluster Line Bracelet
Bouquet Toss Cluster Line Bracelet
Kate Spade
Bouquet Toss Cluster Line Bracelet

While a bouquet of flowers might be the traditional gifting option for Mother's Day, you also can't go wrong with a cubic zirconia-encrusted bouquet bracelet.

$148
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I

When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.

$5,480
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings

These highly rated 1 carat white gold diamond earrings makes the perfect gift and will be a addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.

$634
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver
Kendra Scott
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver

Give the sweetest (and chicest) reminder of what your mother means to you with a classic Kendra Scott "Mom" pendant.

$58
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace In White Opal
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace In White Opal
Kendra Scott
Nellie 14k Yellow Gold Pendant Necklace In White Opal

Help your wife or mother elevate her next spring look with a more elegant touch — provided by this white opal pendant, of course.

$500$375
Mom Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in 10k Gold
Macy's Mom Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in 10k Gold
Macy's
Mom Heart 18" Pendant Necklace in 10k Gold

Make mom's heart melt with this scripted, elegant pendant.

$375$118
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI
VRAI Iconic Necklace

With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.

$1,200
Mango Clay Hoop Earrings
Mango Clay Hoop Earrings
Mango
Mango Clay Hoop Earrings

Give the mother or mother-figure in your life a jewelry gift that's as unique as her.

$26
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart
Amazon
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart

If you really want to charm mom, a heart charm bracelet is in order. This is personalized jewelry -- her initial can be engraved on the heart for the perfect Mother's Day Jewelry gift.

$13
Gold Alphabet Stud
Gold Alphabet Stud
Studs
Gold Alphabet Stud

Studs are the perfect jewelry piece to help add a more personalized touch to any ensemble.

$18$11
Net-A-Porter Stone and Strand Pearl Necklace
Net-A-Porter Stone and Strand Pearl Necklace
Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter Stone and Strand Pearl Necklace

Help your mum tap into the pearlcore trend in style with a more personalized, pearl-adorned touch.

$230
Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs
Nak Armstrong Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs
Nak Armstrong
Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs

Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.

$325
Natalie B. Jewelry Reese Huggy Hoop Earring
Natalie B. Jewelry Reese Huggy Hoop Earring
Revolve
Natalie B. Jewelry Reese Huggy Hoop Earring

Seamlessly dress these huggie earrings up or down, depending on the occasion.

$70
Custom Enamel Tile Pisa Bracelet
Custom Enamel Tile Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Custom Enamel Tile Pisa Bracelet

Just in time for Mother's Day, shoppers can take 20% off all custom styles from BaubleBar with the code CUSTOM20.

$46$37
Stella and Bow Eleanor Pearl Heart Hoops
Stella and Bow Eleanor pearl heart hoops
Stella and Bow
Stella and Bow Eleanor Pearl Heart Hoops

If your mom likes pearl jewelry or her birthstone happens to be a pearl (June), try these adorable earrings from fine jewelry purveyor Stella and Bow.

$77$58 WITH CODE

Need more gifting inspiration for Mother's Day? Check out our official Mother's Day 2022 gift guide, while you're here. 

