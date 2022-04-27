Mother's Day is just under two weeks away. And if you're still looking for that perfect, statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands like BaubleBar, Blue Nile, VRAI, Macy's, Kendra Scott and more.

No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

VRAI Iconic Necklace VRAI VRAI Iconic Necklace With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life. $1,200 Buy Now

Need more gifting inspiration for Mother's Day? Check out our official Mother's Day 2022 gift guide, while you're here.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale

Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year

Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

17 Best Gifts for Your Wife to Celebrate Her This Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Flowers You Can Order Online to Make Mom's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom

The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Right Now

21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year

The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack

Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love

Build-A-Bear Has Thoughtful Gifts for Every Spring Occasion

The Best Mothers Day Gifts for New Moms