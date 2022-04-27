17 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Love
Mother's Day is just under two weeks away. And if you're still looking for that perfect, statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.
There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.
Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day.
Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands like BaubleBar, Blue Nile, VRAI, Macy's, Kendra Scott and more.
No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.
You won't be able to take your eyes off these sparkling diamond drop earrings.
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set are classic jewelry pieces that make the perfect gift for Mother's Day.
While a bouquet of flowers might be the traditional gifting option for Mother's Day, you also can't go wrong with a cubic zirconia-encrusted bouquet bracelet.
When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.
These highly rated 1 carat white gold diamond earrings makes the perfect gift and will be a addition to your sweetheart's jewelry collection.
Give the sweetest (and chicest) reminder of what your mother means to you with a classic Kendra Scott "Mom" pendant.
Help your wife or mother elevate her next spring look with a more elegant touch — provided by this white opal pendant, of course.
Make mom's heart melt with this scripted, elegant pendant.
With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.
Give the mother or mother-figure in your life a jewelry gift that's as unique as her.
If you really want to charm mom, a heart charm bracelet is in order. This is personalized jewelry -- her initial can be engraved on the heart for the perfect Mother's Day Jewelry gift.
Studs are the perfect jewelry piece to help add a more personalized touch to any ensemble.
Help your mum tap into the pearlcore trend in style with a more personalized, pearl-adorned touch.
Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.
Seamlessly dress these huggie earrings up or down, depending on the occasion.
Just in time for Mother's Day, shoppers can take 20% off all custom styles from BaubleBar with the code CUSTOM20.
If your mom likes pearl jewelry or her birthstone happens to be a pearl (June), try these adorable earrings from fine jewelry purveyor Stella and Bow.
Need more gifting inspiration for Mother's Day? Check out our official Mother's Day 2022 gift guide, while you're here.
RELATED CONTENT:
20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale
Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Buy for Mom This Year
Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget
17 Best Gifts for Your Wife to Celebrate Her This Mother's Day
The Best Mother's Day Flowers You Can Order Online to Make Mom's Day
The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Celebrate Mom
The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Right Now
21 Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Spoil Your Mom This Year
The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack
Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Really Love
Build-A-Bear Has Thoughtful Gifts for Every Spring Occasion