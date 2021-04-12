Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 1 carat diamond stud earrings
Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One way to brighten Mom's day is with diamonds, but diamonds are even brighter when they're on sale! And right now, you can find them at deep discounts during Amazon's Mother's Day Sale -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. With Mother's Day about a month away, this sale landed at a good time to think of a special gift for mom to show your appreciation. 

You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry on Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of deals on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

But you don't have to be looking for diamonds to find great prices at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. It's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on other merch at Amazon's Mother's Day Saleincluding electronics, home decorspring jackets, athleisuretravel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalsdesigner sunglasses, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyeactivewear, sneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50jewelry, kids shoes, underwearathleisurekitchen appliances , bootswatches, fitness trackers and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 3.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons diamond hoop earrings are made in sterling silver and feature round and baguette brilliant diamonds.
$399 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $395)
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
Whether you're looking for a wedding ring or you need an affordable engagement ring, this one will surprise and delight your partner. 
$500 AT AMAZON
Fifth and Fine 1.00Ct Natural Diamond Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver
Fifth and Fine 1.00Ct Natural Diamond Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00Ct Natural Diamond Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver
Diamond earrings for under $200. Need we say more?
$199 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Earrings in Sterling Silver
These diamond earrings make the perfect gift for anyone in your life. 
$399 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$520 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630)
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Earrings that stand out. A Diamond Feather Drop Earring by Ross-Simon crafted with natural diamonds and sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center stone. 
$400 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! Grab a pair, while supplies last!
$295 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580)

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts From Macy's

The Best Designer Shoes - Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Marc Jacobs and More

The Best Etsy Jewelry -- Shop One-of-a-Kind Handmade Jewelry

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here! Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

Amanda Gorman's Inauguration Day Outfit Featured Jewelry From Oprah

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Engagement Rings for Every Budget

The Best Jewelry on Amazon

Amazon's Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

 