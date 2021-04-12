Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600
One way to brighten Mom's day is with diamonds, but diamonds are even brighter when they're on sale! And right now, you can find them at deep discounts during Amazon's Mother's Day Sale -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. With Mother's Day about a month away, this sale landed at a good time to think of a special gift for mom to show your appreciation.
You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry on Amazon that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of deals on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
But you don't have to be looking for diamonds to find great prices at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. It's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts on other merch at Amazon's Mother's Day Saleincluding electronics, home decor, spring jackets, athleisure, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear, athleisure, kitchen appliances , boots, watches, fitness trackers and more.
With its new guide section, Amazon also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.
In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.
Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.
