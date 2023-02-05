Shopping

This Celeb-Approved Jewelry Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Diamond Sale Just in Time for Valentine's Day

By Lauren Gruber
Mejuri Diamond Week Sale
Mejuri

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's no better time to score a sweet gift for your loved one at an even sweeter discount.

For the first time ever, celebrity-approved jewelry brand Mejuri is hosting its Diamond Week sale. Now through Tuesday, February 7, Mejuri is offering 15% off of all diamond jewelry. Whether you’re shopping for your Valentine or treating yourself, this inaugural Mejuri sale is stacked with timeless pieces from diamond rings and bracelets to huggie hoops and diamond letter pendants. 

Shop Mejuri's Diamond Sale

Beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Oprah, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, Merjuri's mission is to design fine jewelry at an accessible price point. In an effort to reduce overconsumption, each of their pieces is built to last from high-quality materials. The brand also places an emphasis on sustainability — using 80% recycled gold and prioritizing working with Responsible Jewelery Council-certified suppliers. 

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop during Mejuri's Diamond Week. Remember, these deals end on Tuesday, but be sure to place your order by Monday to ensure your package arrives in time for Valentine's Day with standard shipping.

Diamonds Line Ring
Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri
Diamonds Line Ring

For stacking or solo wear, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring available in yellow or white gold.

$250$213
Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops
Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops

Made of recycled 14-carat solid yellow or white gold, these petite hoops are built for everyday wear.

$250$213
Diamonds Station Necklace
Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri
Diamonds Station Necklace

For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. 

$375$319
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet
Mejuri
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Bracelet

This solid gold pavé bracelet features up to 176 sparkling diamonds.

$1,800$1,530
LA Dôme Ring
LA Dôme Ring
Mejuri
LA Dôme Ring

"I got this ring (for myself) as a 10th wedding anniversary present, and I will treasure it forever," raved one reviewer about this sculptural ring. "It is an absolute stunner and I get so many compliments. The diamonds shine so brightly even though they are small, and the ring itself is a standout, even without the stones. This piece is a 'star' for sure."

$550$468
Midi Diamond Studs
Midi Diamond Studs
Mejuri
Midi Diamond Studs

Timeless diamond studs are always a good investment.

$550$468
Solo Diamond Bracelet
Solo Diamond Bracelet
Mejuri
Solo Diamond Bracelet

This subtle stunner is accented by a single round diamond.

$250$213
Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Give the gift of good luck with this dainty pavé diamond Wishbone Necklace.

$300$255
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings
Mejuri
Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière Earrings

Add subtle sparkle to any look with these delicate diamond drop earrings.

$450$383
Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops
Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops

Mejuri's popular croissant style gets a sparkly twist with rows of pavé diamonds.

$800$680
Diamonds Cluster Ring
Diamonds Cluster Ring
Mejuri
Diamonds Cluster Ring

Make a statement with this eye-catching cluster ring, complete 11 glittering diamonds.

$2,200$1,870

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

