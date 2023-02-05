With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's no better time to score a sweet gift for your loved one at an even sweeter discount.

For the first time ever, celebrity-approved jewelry brand Mejuri is hosting its Diamond Week sale. Now through Tuesday, February 7, Mejuri is offering 15% off of all diamond jewelry. Whether you’re shopping for your Valentine or treating yourself, this inaugural Mejuri sale is stacked with timeless pieces from diamond rings and bracelets to huggie hoops and diamond letter pendants.

Beloved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Oprah, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski, Merjuri's mission is to design fine jewelry at an accessible price point. In an effort to reduce overconsumption, each of their pieces is built to last from high-quality materials. The brand also places an emphasis on sustainability — using 80% recycled gold and prioritizing working with Responsible Jewelery Council-certified suppliers.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces to shop during Mejuri's Diamond Week. Remember, these deals end on Tuesday, but be sure to place your order by Monday to ensure your package arrives in time for Valentine's Day with standard shipping.

Diamonds Station Necklace Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. $375 $319 Shop Now

LA Dôme Ring Mejuri LA Dôme Ring "I got this ring (for myself) as a 10th wedding anniversary present, and I will treasure it forever," raved one reviewer about this sculptural ring. "It is an absolute stunner and I get so many compliments. The diamonds shine so brightly even though they are small, and the ring itself is a standout, even without the stones. This piece is a 'star' for sure." $550 $468 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

