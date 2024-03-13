Sales & Deals

Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs Necklace is Back in Stock — and It's 25% Off Right Now

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:08 PM PDT, March 13, 2024

Save 25% on the Kansas City Chiefs BaubleBar necklace recently spotted on Taylor Swift.

If we learned anything from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance during the NFL season, it's that you can be both a Swiftie and Chiefs fan. We tuned in all season long to see the songstress cheering on the tight end — better yet, to see what she wore to the games.

After flying off the shelves and accumulating a waitlist over 10,000 in just one month, the BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs necklace that Taylor Swift wore to the AFC Championship Game is finally back in stock. Even better, the affordable accessory is 25% off during BaubleBar's semi-annual Friends & Family sale happening right now. 

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2
BaubleBar

Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2

Flaunt your fandom and save 25% on the Kansas City Chiefs necklace worn by Taylor Swift.

$44 $33

Shop Now

The gold-plated, double-chain necklace is a part of sports reporter Erin Andrews' collab with BaubleBar. Regularly retailing for $44 and now on sale for $33, the necklace features the Kansas City Chiefs logo on one side, along with a pavé-bordered "Chiefs Kingdom" on the back.

Seeing as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII just a month ago, the BaubleBar necklace worn by Swift is sure to sell out fast again. Be sure to snag this restock, especially while the dog tag necklace is 25% off until Sunday, March 17.

