Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were the talk of the town once again as they graced Gucci's official Oscars after-party following the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The high-profile couple, fresh from Swift's electrifying Eras Tour shows in Singapore, touched down in Los Angeles just in time to revel in the glamour of Hollywood's biggest night.

A source tells ET that the duo was spotted among the constellation of stars at Gucci's exclusive 16th annual event, "The Party," which was hosted at talent manager Guy Oseary's lavish residence on Sunday night.

The source added the GRAMMY-winning songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end were in high spirits throughout the evening, seen smiling, dancing, and engaging in conversations with friends.

Swift and Kelce rubbed shoulders with Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Cillian Murphy, as well as other luminaries such as Matthew McConaughey, Jodie Turner Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo and Jennifer Lawrence, adding their own star power to the soirée.

Some of the couple's close associates, including Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Swift's tour mate, Sabrina Carpenter, and her rumored beau, Barry Keoghan, were also among the attendees.

The outing came on the heels of Swift's immensely successful six-night Eras Tour stint in Singapore, where Kelce made a special appearance during the final legs of the concert series. Swift, known for her heartfelt gestures, acknowledged her beau's support during one of the shows by modifying lyrics in her performance to give him a shout-out.

During their time in Singapore, the couple was captured by fans enjoying intimate moments, including a casual date night at a local mall. Swift took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her dedicated fans and the incredible experience of performing in Singapore, signaling the end of the tour's leg across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

With a brief hiatus before the next leg of her Eras Tour kicking off in Europe in May, Swift won't be resting on her laurels. Her highly anticipated 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is slated for release on April 19, promising yet another chapter of her illustrious musical journey.

"See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime, I’ve got an album to release… 🤍✍️," Swift shared on Instagram.

Over the weekend, a source told ET that she's "happier than ever and so in love."

"She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn't afraid to show his love for her publicly," the source says of Kelce, who recently traveled to both Australia and Singapore to see Swift's concerts.

"She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly," the source adds. "Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her."

As for what's in store for the couple, the source says that "Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with."

