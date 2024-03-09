Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two love birds who enjoy great company. And that pretty much sums up their date night in Singapore.

The power couple was spotted on a date Friday night in Singapore, where they hit up the upscale restaurant, Koma. The joint's specialty is Japanese cuisine, and the decor's pretty grandiose, all of which is to say it screams like the perfect spot for Swelce.

According to video circulating on social media, the duo had dinner there with her bandmates and backup dancers. A closer look at the video shows the Midnights singer opting for a white dress with a floral pattern for the outing. She paired the outfit with high heels. The NFL star donned an off-white/beige-ish Tommy Bahama-style shirt with gray slacks and black sandals.

At one pint in the video, you can see Swift and Kelce walking the restaurant hand in hand. With the other hand, Swift appeared to be holding a martini. The outing comes after Kelce and his manager, André Eanes, traveled to Asia to enjoy Swift's Eras Tour.

Harry Clark / Instagram

Kelce and his pals on Friday night enjoyed the show from a private suite. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar's group also included Ross Travis, who previously gushed over attending the Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, last month.

In a pic circulating on X, Kelce appears to wear a white shirt with black-and-white printed pants. In a pair of videos, the group appears to dance along to Taylor's Reputation hits, "...Ready For It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Kelce's close pal, Harry Clark, took to his Instagram Story to share his perspective from inside the National Stadium. He shows off his light-up Eras Tour wristband in one shot, and followed up with a video of Swift performing the evermore song, "marjorie."

Swlece was later spotted sharing a kiss after she came off stage following her yet another spectacular performance.

No word yet on how Swelce will spend the next couple of months, as Swift's Asia tour ended in Singapore. She embarks on a two-month break before resuming the Eras Tour in France in May.

But before any of that goes down, fans wait in anticipation for her next studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which drops April 19.

