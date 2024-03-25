Whether you want to save or go all out this Mother's Day, we have presents she will love at every price point.
Mom's big day is just over a month away.
That's right — Mother's Day 2024 arrives on May 12, which means there's plenty of time to find the perfect gift to celebrate the moms and mother figures in your life. If you plan to make this Mother's Day a special one by letting her know how much you appreciate her, you're on the right track, because this gift guide is full of great gift ideas for moms.
What type of gift could even begin to thank her for all that she does? While nothing will ever truly encapsulate how much Mom does for us, there are still plenty of options to show her how appreciated she is on her special day. In order to help you zero in on what to get the mom in your life, think about a few key things: What does she need or, perhaps more importantly, what does mom want? To help, we've compiled a list of ideas at every price point to help make her day as special as possible.
From relaxing aromatherapy candles to fan-favorite air fryers to stylish monogrammed accessories and highly coveted skincare and makeup, the list has everything and then some to help you figure out how to show your love for your mom this year. Better yet, we've broken up the best of the best Mother's Day gifts by price so you can stick to your budget, just like momma taught you.
Below, check out our list of the best Mother's Day gift ideas in every price range that you will make sure Mom feels adored this Mother's Day and every day.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $25
Laneige Dream Team Trio Set
Laneige is a celeb-loved brand because of hydrating formulas that deliver results. Mom will love this trio that includes two of the brand's best-selling face masks and their popular lip mask.
Bronax Cloud Slippers for Women
Grab a pair of these TikTok-viral slippers in any of the 16 available colors for a practical and hip gift she'll be sure to love.
Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook
Does Mom constantly jot down notes? She will love this reusable notebook that's good for keeping her more organized. With the provided pen she can write all her notes into the Rocketbook journal, scan them into their app, add the notes to the correct folder, and then wipe down the journal page with a damp cloth to use again and again.
OPI Four-Piece Gift Set: Spring '24, Your Way Collection
Let Mom try out a few of OPI's best nail polishes for spring with this four-piece collection. They come in mini bottles so she won't have to worry about them drying out before finishing them.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $50
Papier Rise and Shine Wellness Journal
Mom takes care of you, but does she make time to take care of herself? This self-care wellness journal from Papier gives her a space to set intentions and start her day off right.
Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
The Nektech Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager has eight different deep-kneading massage heads that target specific muscles to help you relax. With three different speeds and directional controls, your loved ones can truly customize their relaxation time.
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
La Mer's indulgent, creamy moisturizer helps deliver soothing moisture for a refreshed, hydrated feel and a naturally vibrant and restored appearance.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Glam
Glamorous moms out there will love this Soft Glam eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The highly pigmented shades go on smooth and blend well.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle
This candle says it all: "Thank you, Mom." As a bonus, it also smells great with notes of bergamot, lavender and sage.
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set
Sara J. Maas's steamy fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses has been a top TikTok book pick, and now your favorite mother figure who enjoys magical plots can read the complete series.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Harry & David Tower of Treats Mother’s Day Gift
Bring a smile to Mom's face by sending her a delicious and fun box full of treats. This bundle from Harry & David features fancy popcorn, chocolate-covered cherries, premium pears and more.
Kate Spade New York Print Short Pajamas
Gift Mom these stylish, soft pajamas. The cozy set comes in five different bold patterns to best match her style.
1-800-Flowers Floral Embrace Bouquet
Nothing says Mother's Day quite like a fresh and colorful bouquet of flowers, and we especially love this one with sunflowers, roses and lilies for a Mother's Day morning she won't forget. Head to 1800Flowers to get your bouquet ready for delivery.
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Riley, which includes viral favorites like C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $200
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja Creami can create ice cream, sorbets and milkshakes with the touch of a button. It's a great gift for the mom with a sweet tooth.
Mark & Graham Commute Clutch
For the mom who's always on the go, this personalized leather commuter clutch will get so much use. The tech organizer has spots for cards, a phone, headphones, a charger and more.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case.
Mark & Graham Wood and Marble Appetizer Serving Platter
Customized with the family name, any mother would love setting out this platter for guests. She might like it even better if you prepare the platter first.
COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo
If she's been searching for a way to make meal prep easier, gift her this dual air fryer that comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes. With customizable cooking functions, you can customize and save the time and temperature of any preset.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Aromatherapy techniques can be used to calm your loved ones' senses, especially with this stylish diffuser with spa-quality essential oils.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: DNA Test
Help her learn more about her roots with 23andMe's health and ancestry service testing kit that's currently discounted by $70.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Over $200
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer Complete Long
The Dyson Airwrap now comes in a Mother's Day-appropriate, limited-edition colorway with a complimentary Onyx and rose presentation case.
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven
She will love this bright Le Creuset Dutch Oven that always ensures delicious results with its high-quality heat distribution and retention qualities.
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring
Embellished with a round-cut diamond, this ring boasts a unique huggie style and 14k yellow gold band.
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go.
Theragun Prime
Help Mom soothe sore muscles with Therabody's Theragun Prime massage device. The brushless motor features QuietForce technology for low sound, while Bluetooth connectivity provides convenient control and guidance via the Therabody app.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: