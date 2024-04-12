Shield your eyes in style this spring with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.
Spring is underway, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Amazon is here with tons of deals on designer eyewear for sunny days and spring vacations. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round are an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from uv rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.
With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Tory Burch shades for under $50, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.
Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses at the Spring Sale, starting at just $39.
Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses
Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style.
Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses
These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.
Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses
On sale for over 50% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal.
Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses
Score 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that features a universal fit with nose pads.
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Score these Michael Kors tortoiseshell sunnies while they're on sale for under $50.
BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 67% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up.
Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses
These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.
Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses
A classic pair of Aviator shades will always be in style.
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Look and feel stylish in sunglasses from Prada. They feature round, lightweight plastic frames to complement all face shapes.
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
These Burberry frames subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid, and the lenses have a UV coating for maximum protection.
