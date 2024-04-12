Spring is underway, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Amazon is here with tons of deals on designer eyewear for sunny days and spring vacations. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round are an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from uv rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Tory Burch shades for under $50, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses at the Spring Sale, starting at just $39.

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season. $433 $195 Shop Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 67% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. $345 $115 Shop Now

