Designer Sunglasses Are on Sale at Amazon for Spring: Get Up to 60% Off Gucci, Prada, Versace and More

Prada Sunglasses
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 11:03 AM PDT, April 12, 2024

Shield your eyes in style this spring with these investment-worthy shades from top designers.

Spring is underway, which makes now the best time to shop for sunglasses. Amazon is here with tons of deals on designer eyewear for sunny days and spring vacations. A stylish pair of sunnies you can rock year-round are an essential part of any wardrobe for shielding your eyes from uv rays in style. And as much as we love experimenting with cheaper sunglasses to try out trendy new styles, everyone needs a pair of high-end shades to wear year after year.

With their superior quality and unique styles, designer sunglasses are well worth the investment — but you don't have to spend a fortune to add some name-brand shades to your sunglass collection. Right now, Amazon has so many deals on designer sunnies from top luxury brands such as Prada, Kate Spade and Versace as well as tried-and-true eyewear designers Ray-Ban and Oakley.

Whether you prefer cat-eye or round glasses, funky wraparounds or timeless Aviator glasses, there's a sale on designer sunnies for every style available at Amazon. From over 50% off a pair of oversized Gucci shades to Tory Burch shades for under $50, you won't want to miss out on these massive savings.

Below, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals on designer sunglasses at the Spring Sale, starting at just $39.

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses


Prada Black Rectangle Sunglasses

Prada sunnies are all the buzz on TikTok, and right now, you can get them at a discounted price to stroll in style this season.

$433 $195

Shop Now

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses


Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses

These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye sunglasses are not too big or too dark yet still protect your eyes in style. 

$134 $73

Shop Now

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses


Versace Womens Metal Sunglasses

These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.

$367 $140

Shop Now

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses


Gucci Women's Lightness Square Sunglasses

On sale for over 50% off, these oversized Gucci shades are a steal.

$350 $158

Shop Now

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses


Tory Burch Women's Rectangular Sunglasses

Score 60% off these Tory Burch sunglasses that features a universal fit with nose pads.

$182 $72

Shop Now

Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses

Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses


Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses

Score these Michael Kors tortoiseshell sunnies while they're on sale for under $50.

$62 $39

Shop Now

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses


BURBERRY Matte Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses

These Burberry oversized sunglasses will keep you sleek and stylish this season.

$254 $108

Shop Now

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses


Versace VE4361 Sunglasses

For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 67% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 

$345 $115

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses


Kate Spade New York Women's Kiya Square Sunglasses

These chic shades feature a subtle Kate Spade logo on either side.

$160 $66

Shop Now

Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses

Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses


Oakley Women's Oo4054 Caveat Aviator Sunglasses

A classic pair of Aviator shades will always be in style.

$168 $90

Shop Now

Gucci Square Sunglasses

Gucci Square Sunglasses


Gucci Square Sunglasses

These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames and are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo.

$390 $280

Shop Now

Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black

Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black


Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black

Look and feel stylish in sunglasses from Prada. They feature round, lightweight plastic frames to complement all face shapes.

$225 $175

Shop Now

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses


Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style with these high-quality square sunglasses from Michael Kors.

$99 $41

Shop Now

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses

Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses


Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses

These Burberry frames subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid, and the lenses have a UV coating for maximum protection. 

$235 $110

Shop Now

