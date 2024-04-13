Barry Keoghan is on a mission to be the best Instagram boyfriend ever, or so it seems!

The 31-year-old actor was spotted at Coachella on Friday filming his rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter during her debut at the famed music festival in the California desert. In a short clip shared on social media, Keoghan can be seen vibing to her music while he positioned himself to get the best possible angle. One thing's for sure: he understood the assignment.

The "Feather" singer, 24, looked like she was having a blast while performing on a giant set depicting a motel. At one point she even changed into a white T-shirt with the words "Jesus was a carpenter" emblazoned on the front.

Keoghan's gesture is just the latest in a long list of hints that the actor and singer are an item, like being flirty on Instagram. Most recently, Carpenter posted pics from her bedroom-themed photo shoot for SKIMS' lace lingerie collection, and Keoghan reacted with flame and hot face emojis. He also commented, "barbie emoji."

And just last month they were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California. While the duo didn't pose together on the red carpet, they took a cheekily posed photo while partying inside.

Barry Keoghan at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. - Getty

Ahead of her Coachella performance, Carpenter's given a number of interviews in which she's spoken about dating and her type, like when she spoke to Cosmopolitan.

"A lot of it, for me, has been fate. I know that's super broad, but I don’t actively look for it," she said. "The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it's fun and it's messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I'm really enjoying the newness of all of it."

As far as her type goes, she doesn't have one.

Sabrina Carpenter performing at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Getty

Getty

"Contrary to popular opinion, I don't think I have a type. But the internet loves to just put pictures next to each other of men who have the same hair color," she mused. "I'm super attracted to a lot of the things I look for in friends, because I want to be with someone who's going to be one of my best friends. So a lot of it is energy and humor and being genuine. I will say I've always connected more with people who are really in touch with their emotions. I mean, none of those relationships have worked out so far. Sometimes I think I'd be better off with a mime."

And just this week, she told Zane Lowe on his New Music Daily podcast that, after suffering a broken heart two years ago, she's now "just having fun," though she never mentioned Keoghan.

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at L.A. hot spots Nobu and Luna Luna. He also sported a "Sabrina" friendship bracelet at a couple of Hollywood parties while Carpenter was busy serving as the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore.

