Barry Keoghan appears to be giving his rumored girlfriend a sweet nod. The Saltburn actor stepped out to attend W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot an accessory he was sporting.

While Keoghan looked dapper in a leather jacket and white T-shirt, it was his friendship bracelet that garnered the attention. Around his wrist, the actor, 31, wore a friendship bracelet that appeared to read "Sabrina," which many believe is likely in reference to Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan wasn't shy about displaying the jewelry, as it was on full display as he posed alongside stars including Jaden Smith, Lana Del Rey and Zendaya.

While Keoghan partied the night away in Los Angeles, Carpenter was busy serving as the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked romance rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. They were later seen at L.A. hot spots Nobu and Luna Luna, before stepping out for a pre-Valentine's Day date night.

"Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together," a source told ET in February. "On Friday night, the couple had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home over the weekend, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

Later that month, Keoghan left the queen emoji in the comments section of Carpenter's Instagram post. Then, in March, he was spotted in Singapore, attending one of Carpenter's Eras Tour performances.

Neither Keoghan nor Carpenter have publicly addressed their rumored romance.

