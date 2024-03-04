Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are taking their rumored romance around the world. The Saltburn actor was seen cheering for the "Feather" singer as she performed her opening set on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over the weekend.

In one video circulating social media, Keoghan appears captivated while watching Carpenter perform "Nonsense." Each night on the tour, Carpenter is known to adlib a new (typically NSFW) outro for the hit song.

On this occasion, she playfully referenced the country's famed Jewel Changi indoor waterfall.

Keoghan held a lanyard up to his face as he listened, with a sly smile just barely visible. As Carpenter concluded her song, he threw his hands up in the air in applause as he flashed a huge grin.

The 31-year-old actor was hard to miss in a bright red athleisure set with a matching hat inside Singapore National Stadium in Kallang. Later in the show, he was seen making his way through the stadium to the VIP tent along with 24-year-old Carpenter and BLACKPINK's Lisa to enjoy Swift's performance.

While neither Keoghan nor Carpenter have shared any highlights from the night on their official social media accounts, Lisa did post a recap of the evening including a post-show snap with Swift.

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at L.A. hot spots Nobu and Luna Luna.

Last month, the Banshees of Inisherin actor and the Girl Meets World alum were photographed leaving Delilah in West Hollywood.

"Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together," a source previously told ET. "They had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

More recently, Keoghan left a supportive comment on Carpenter's Instagram post about her surprise duet with Swift in Sydney, Australia.

While Keoghan has been publicly tightlipped on his relationship with Carpenter, he did recently tell ET what it feels like to have achieved "sex symbol" status, following his roles in Saltburn and Masters of The Air.

"It's crazy... It's definitely new to me. I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well," he said. "The reaction has just been... just unreal."

