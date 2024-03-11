Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are taking their silence regarding their rumored romance to another level! The pair was spotted together on Sunday for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. While the duo didn't pose together on the red carpet, they took a cheekily posed photo while partying inside.

In a photo captured of their night out, the duo poses with their hands covering their mouths as Carpenter wraps her arm around the Saltburn actor.

Carpenter, 24, was dressed to impress for the night in a black Tory Burch gown with a crocodile-patterned bodice and a sheer glittering skirt. Meanwhile, Keoghan, 31, kept it simple yet dapper in Amiri, wearing a black and white patterned jacket with a white tank top and loose-fitting black trousers.

The actor accessorized his outfit with a familiar friendship bracelet that reads "Sabrina," seemingly dedicated to the singer who has been touring the world as the opening act of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The colorful bracelet features a heart charm and the name spelled out with letter beads.

Keoghan was previously seen wearing the friendship bracelet while attending W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards dinner in Los Angeles last week.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Carpenter and Keoghan first sparked dating rumors at the end of last year when they were seen together in a parking lot. Since then, they have been spotted together at L.A. hot spots Nobu and Luna Luna.

Keoghan was recently seen cheering for the "Feather" singer as she performed her opening set during the Eras Tour stop in Singapore.

In a video circulating on social media, Keoghan appears captivated while watching Carpenter perform "Nonsense."

Each night on the tour, Carpenter is known to ad-lib a new (typically NSFW) outro for the hit song. She playfully referenced the country's famed Jewel Changi indoor waterfall on this occasion. Keoghan held a lanyard up to his face as he listened, with a sly smile just barely visible. As Carpenter concluded her song, he threw his hands up in the air in applause as he flashed a huge grin.

Later in the show, he was seen making his way through the stadium to the VIP tent along with Carpenter and BLACKPINK's Lisa to enjoy Swift's performance.

Last month, the Banshees of Inisherin actor and the Girl Meets World alum were photographed leaving Delilah in West Hollywood.

"Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been spending time together," a source previously told ET. "They had dinner at Nobu before heading to the Hotel Bel-Air. Barry was also spotted at Sabrina's home, sharing a kiss goodbye when he left."

And while Keoghan has been publicly tightlipped on his relationship with Carpenter, he did recently tell ET what it feels like to have achieved "sex symbol" status, following his roles in Saltburn and Masters of the Air.

"It's crazy... It's definitely new to me. I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well," he said. "The reaction has just been... just unreal."

