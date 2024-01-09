Melissa Gorga is getting used to a new normal with her estranged sister-in-law. ET's Ash Crossan spoke to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star at the Lift premiere on Monday, and she revealed how she and Teresa Giudice handle their rift the Bravo show's upcoming 14th season.

"The biggest misconception is that it's gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law," Melissa said. "We don't even, like, look at each other."

"It is the new normal," she added. "I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that's definitely how it is."

As for when fans will get to see it all play out, Melissa teased, "From what I hear, in the spring. You're gonna get early, early spring. We're done [filming]."

Back in September, Melissa's co-star Jackie Goldschneider told ET that the sisters-in-law filmed scenes for the show's 14th season together, even after their April fight that Bravo host Andy Cohen described as "a bloodbath."

That may come as a surprise to fans, as, during the season 13 reunion, Teresa told Melissa that she couldn't wait to "never f**king look" at her face again. Then, in an interview with ET, Teresa said she was "not even thinking about" reconciling with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife.

However, Jackie teased that the longstanding family feud, which hit its peak when Melissa and Joe didn't attend Teresa's wedding to Louie Ruelas, may not be a huge part of season 14.

"I will say, it's a testament to the show that we're having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other," Jackie said. "I don't know for sure that we need that. It's a great season."

Lift will begin streaming on Netflix Jan. 12.

