Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are working together, despite their blowout fight. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, and she revealed that the sisters-in-law have filmed scenes for the show's 14th season together even after their April fight that Bravo host Andy Cohen described as "a bloodbath."

"They've been in the room together," Jackie told ET.

That may come as a surprise to fans, as, during the reunion, Teresa told Melissa that she couldn't wait to "never f**king look" at her face again. Then, in an interview with ET, Teresa said she's "not even thinking about" reconciling with her brother and his wife.

However, Jackie teased that the longstanding family feud, which hit its peak when Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, didn't attend Teresa's wedding to Louie Ruelas, may not be a huge part of season 14.

"I will say, it's a testament to the show that we're having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other," Jackie said. "I don't know for sure that we need that. It's a great season."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

The upcoming season will feature Jackie in the friend role for the second time, after she previously served as a full-fledged Housewife.

"I am still a main part of the cast. I just don't have a personal storyline, but this is my personal storyline," Jackie told ET of her new book, The Weight of Beautiful, which she's currently promoting. "I'm not really feeling the difference... However things are right now is how they're meant to be, and however things happen throughout the course of this show is clearly how they were meant to happen. I couldn't ask for anything more, so I'm not gonna look a gift horse in the mouth."

Jackie previously had her own drama with Teresa. Back in season 11, Teresa accused Jackie's husband, Evan Goldschneider, of cheating on her, though she had no proof to back it up. Now Jackie views those events differently, as it prompted her to get help amid her battle with anorexia, which she discusses at length in her book.

"As traumatic as the events with Teresa were, they brought me to the lowest point and I don't know that if I hadn't found myself on the floor one day because of them that I would've said, 'I have to stop doing this to myself,'" she explained. "I don't regret that they've happened, but also part of my recovery from my eating disorder was letting go of a lot of the trauma from my past that was keeping me scared. Part of letting go of trauma was letting go of what happened with them, with the rumor."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD

Sharing her battle with anorexia is "equal parts scary and really exciting and liberating," Jackie said.

"I don't feel like it's a topic that's spoken about nearly enough, and that's why people live with so much secrecy and shame around eating disorders, so I'm happy to be a voice of that recovery," she said, before detailing her own recovery, which didn't begin until 2021.

"I think it's entirely possible to recover without a reality show in your life, however, I didn't feel strong enough to recover without more people than just myself holding me accountable," Jackie told ET. "... For all the things that people might wanna say about reality TV, Bravo was amazing. They set me up with a great recovery center. They made sure that I was in good hands. They supported me. They didn't rush me. They really were great."

Now, Jackie said her relationship with food is "so good."

"I am not going to pretend that I am fully recovered. I would say that I am about 80 percent recovered," she said. "... My health has been epically restored... I think I look great. I'm very happy with my body, but I also tried not to put too much stock in my body itself."

The Weight of Beautiful will hit shelves Sept. 26.

RELATED CONTENT: