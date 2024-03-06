In an explosive sneak peek at the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo has unveiled a whirlwind of drama, shifting friendships, and the spotlight shining brightly on Teresa Giudice and her new husband, Louie Ruelas.

Returning for its 14th season, the hit reality show promises viewers more division and upheaval within the tight-knit circle of Housewives than ever before. As relationships evolve and alliances shift, the ladies of the Garden State find themselves relying on their families for support in the face of mounting tensions.

Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda are returning as full-time Housewives, while Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider return as "friends of" the cast.

Teresa, whose marriage to Louie is a central focus of the supertease, appears to be blissfully ensconced in her newfound love. However, her co-stars insinuate Louie "pissed her money away," and Teresa is "distraught."

As her daughter, Gabriella, prepares to leave for college, Teresa's emotions are running high, leading to conflicts with Louie and her estranged brother, Joe, sister-in-law, Melissa, and former friend, Margaret.

Meanwhile, Melissa finds her world in flux as she and husband Joe bid farewell to daughter Antonia as she heads off to college. Juggling family responsibilities and the success of her boutique, Envy, Melissa grapples with decisions concerning her aging mother and the future of her business.

Bravo

Dolores, known for her role as the peacemaker among the Housewives, faces her own challenges as her relationship with boyfriend Paulie enters uncertain territory amidst his divorce proceedings.

Margaret confronts lingering grief over her ex-husband's death, which strains her marriage with Joe. Her friendship with Jackie takes a tumultuous turn, adding further tension to her dynamic with Teresa.

Bravo

Rachel's personal struggles with health issues and family dynamics take center stage, with her confronting Teresa over resurfaced gossip surrounding her husband's past.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premieres Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: