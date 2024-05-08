Donna Kelce is still a big fan of son Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kelce matriarch sat down for a special Mother's Day episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, where she opened up to the lifestyle guru about why her NFL star son has found so much compatibility in his high-profile romance with the Midnights singer.

"They're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals," she reflected.

"You never know," Donna added of the couple's possible future together. "Time will tell."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor certainly has some big shoes to fill when it comes to becoming a Kelce daughter-in-law. Travis' older brother, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has been married to his wife, Kylie, for six years, and the couple shares three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

"[Jason] got so lucky. She is amazing," Donna raved of her daughter-in-law. "Kylie is just one of a kind. I can't say enough things about her. She holds the house together and she is an amazing woman."

Jason and Kylie Kelce celebrate the 2024 Pro Bowl with their daughter at Disneyland. - NFL/Walt Disney World

However, it seems neither Kylie, nor Taylor, can help keep Donna's sons on track when it comes to remembering Mother's Day. She joked that while her boys are usually extremely devoted, the early May holiday tends to slip through the cracks.

"They always remember my birthday, and they're very generous at giving me gifts and things like that, trips and what have you, and taking care of Mom," Donna shared. "I don't have anything that I can complain about."

"It's just that that's one of those days that's in the middle of May, they're on their off-season, they're traveling, they're at the Derby, they're doing things and on vacation and enjoying themselves," she noted with a laugh. "I think it slips their mind and they're like, 'Oh, Jesus, Mother's Day, I better text my mom.'"

Travis was indeed in attendance at the Kentucky Derby this year -- though without Taylor on his arm. However, the event came just a few weeks after the pair stepped out in Las Vegas to attend a charity event hosted by Travis' Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that Taylor and Travis walked into the gala "holding hands and were affectionate all night."

The eyewitness added that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another."

"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," said the eyewitness.

Next up, Taylor is set to jet off to Portugal to restart her record-breaking Eras Tour at the end of the month. And while her and Travis' relationship is constantly being photographed, Donna told Martha Stewart that she highly doubts either of her sons would want to be in front of the cameras full-time, for example, on their own reality show.

"I don't think either one of them wants to do reality TV," the proud mother admitted. "Travis did it a little bit in the very beginning of his career, but I think he decided that that's not something he really wants to do 24/7."

"They'll do bits and pieces, he'll do a little bit of game shows, maybe Jason will do some production work, you know, it just depends on what comes their way," she added. "They're dabbling in a lot of different stuff right now."

