Travis Kelce appeared to be back on set with Niecy Nash-Betts on Thursday while filming Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama, Grotesquerie, as girlfriend Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shown in a video shared to Nash-Betts' Instagram Story, receiving quick hair and makeup touch-ups.

"Look who's getting ready for his close-up," Nash-Betts narrated from behind the camera, splashing an "Are You Ready?" graphic over the clip.

Kelce looks at her with a smile, teasing, "Who, me?"

Travis Kelce on the set of 'Grotesquerie.' - Niecy Nash / Instagram

ET has learned that Kelce will be in the new FX series, premiering this fall. Nash-Betts first revealed the casting news on her social media earlier this week, and followed up with a series of clips showing the two working together.

A source told ET on Tuesday, "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role, starring alongside Niecy Nash in Grotsequerie by Ryan Murphy. Details of Travis's role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."

The source added, "Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come."

According to photos published by The Daily Mail, Kelce was on set Wednesday, as well.

Taylor Swift Performs in Paris on Her 'Eras' Tour. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift, meanwhile, debuted a freshened up Eras show after taking a two-month hiatus from touring to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She returned to the stage on Thursday in top form, bringing several TTPD songs -- complete with new costumes and set props -- to the set list. Among them was "So High School," which many Swifties have speculated was likely inspired by her relationship with Kelce.

The athlete may not have been physically present for Swift's show, but he made sure to offer a sweet shout-out on social media with an encouraging comment on an Instagram post by Swift's guitarist, Paul Sidoti.

"@taylorswift The Eras Tour Europe starts tonight.. Paris you’re up first.. who’s coming? 😊🎸👍🏻 #theerastour #4inarow," Sidoti captioned a photo of himself on stage with the songstress, as she places a hand on his cheek.

Kelce hit the comments with a hyped up, "Lfg!!!"

Travis Kelce leaves a comment on Paul Sidoti's Instagram post. - Paul Sidoti / Instagram

The three-time Super Bowl champ has been busy with a full slate of his own projects during the NFL offseason, but he recently told ET that he has every intention of joining Swift abroad as her tour continues.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

Kelce is also set to host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City.

