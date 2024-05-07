Travis Kelce has signed on to star alongside Niecy Nash-Betts in Ryan Murphy's newest FX show, Grotesquerie, in a guest-starring role, sources tell ET.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Emmy-winning actress, 54, first shared a behind-the-scenes look from the set of her latest collaboration with the American Horror Story creator, 58, before turning the camera to reveal Kelce, 34.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" the Reno 911! star says in the video before slowly panning over to the three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"Jumping into new territory," Kelce replied while leaning on the Scream Queens actress, who appeared to be wearing a hospital gown costume underneath a robe.

For his part, the NFL star is seen wearing all-white scrubs, prompting many to wonder if he may be playing an orderly or hospital worker in the show, which is slated to hit FX in the fall.

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!" the actress captioned her post, which Kelce reshared on his own Instagram Story.

"Stepping into a new world with one of the legends," Taylor Swift's beau captioned the story, tagging Nash-Betts.

A source tells ET, "Travis Kelce is wearing many hats these days as he jumps into the acting world in his first TV series role, starring alongside Niecy Nash in Grotsequerie by Ryan Murphy. Details of Travis's role are still under wraps, however, it will be a guest-starring role, and his presence will be felt during the series."

The source adds, "Travis is excited to exercise this skill set and show another side of himself off the field. More projects like this one are to come."

While details about the show are being kept up a sleeve, FX previously released a short clip and described the project -- which also stars The Crown alum Lesley Manville and Courtney B. Vance -- as a "new horror drama series."

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now," Nash-Betts' voice could be heard saying in the clip. "There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world, a kind of hole to the center of nothingness."

The voiceover continued, "What I saw today -- they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive... It's not getting better."

"I keep needing to hear your answers, because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," Nash-Betts added at the very end of the teaser.

The show doesn't have a release date yet and character details are still unknown.

The news of Kelce's casting in Murphy's latest production comes just weeks after ET confirmed that the Cleveland-born football player will soon host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Prime Video. He previously starred in Catching Kelce, a reality dating competition structured around finding him a partner -- before Swift, of course.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," he said in a statement at the time. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Additionally, the athlete also recently produced the movie My Dead Friend Zoe, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman.

As for his acting, Kelce's chops are mostly untested, although he previously hosted Saturday Night Live and returned later in the year with his now-girlfriend to star in a sketch about their relationship.

