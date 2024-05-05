Travis Kelce headed to the Sunshine State for some Formula One fun at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at the Miami International Autodrome, rocking a neon green shirt and shorts and blocking out the sun with some dark shades and a ballcap.

Kelce, 34, was all smiles as he arrived with security, and as he walked through the venue, he was gifted a friendship bracelet by a fan -- a reference to Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and the friendship bracelets traded between fans at her Eras Tour shows.

Kelce beamed when he was handed the bracelet, telling the fan, "Oh, you're too kind, thank you. I wish I had one to give back."

Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were also in attendance at the Miami Grand Prix.

Although not photographed together, their appearance at the high-profile event is presumably related to their recent investment in Alpine Racing, a Formula One racing team.

Sunday's event comes on the heels of Kelce's stylish appearance at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Kelce looked appropriately chic in a pinstripe, double-breasted suit and a stylish charcoal fedora.

Travis Kelce attends the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2024. - LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

He also won big on his first bet of the day, as seen in a video posted by the Kentucky Derby's Instagram account.

Kelce's trip to the Derby City comes not long after he and his girlfriend visited Las Vegas for a fundraising gala for Patrick and Brittany's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Kelce auctioned off a set of four tickets for Swift's Eras Tour. The surprise contribution raised a whopping $80,000 for charity.

An eyewitness previously told ET that Swift and Kelce walked in to the gala "holding hands and were affectionate all night." The event goer added that throughout the night, there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another."

Kelce's appearances at the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix also comes after he recently signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Chiefs that'll pay him $17 million fully guaranteed. The two-year deal is worth $34.25 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

