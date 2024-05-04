Break out your mint julep fixings and over-the-top hat, because the 150th Kentucky Derby is here. Today, 20 horses and their jockeys are competing in the world's biggest thoroughbred horse race at legendary Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Watch the Derby on Peacock

Planning to watch this year's Run for the Roses? The 150th Kentucky Derby will air on NBC this year. Whether you’re betting on your favorite horse, throwing a Derby party for all your friends, or just love the tradition of it all, read on to find out everything you need to know about streaming the 2024 Kentucky Derby at home — including a way to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 150th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET., but NBC coverage of the day starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. If you want to start even earlier, the cable network USA will begin coverage at 12:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby Without Cable Today

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can watch the "Run for the Roses" on Peacock or with a live TV streaming service that carries NBC, which include FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

The Kentucky Derby on Peacock Getty The Kentucky Derby on Peacock Watch the Kentucky Derby live with Peacock and on-the-go from your phone by downloading the app to your smartphone. Plans start at $5.99 per month, but if you sign up for the year, you'll get two months for free. $6/month Watch on Peacock

The Kentucky Derby on FuboTV Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images The Kentucky Derby on FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all kinds of sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby. Packages include NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and more starting at $80 per month. In addition to these, FuboTV also offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $80/Month Free 7-Day Trial Watch on FuboTV

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby for Free

The Kentucky Derby only lasts one day. In fact, the race itself only takes around two minutes from start to finish, which is why it's nicknamed "the most exciting two minutes in sports." That being said, if you've never used FuboTV or Hulu + Live TV you could be eligible for a free trial to watch every precious second of the action for free.

Sign up for the 7-day free trial on FuboTV or the 3-day free trial on Hulu + Live TV the morning of the races and cancel it by the end of the evening to watch the Kentucky Derby for free.

Watch for Free on FuboTV

Watch for Free on Hulu + Live

2024 Kentucky Derby TV Schedule

For those who love horse racing, there are a few notable horse races airing on Peacock in the upcoming month that you won't want to miss, including the Kentucky Derby. Here's when they're happening and where they air.

Friday, May 3

150th Kentucky Oaks @ 1 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock

Saturday, May 4

150th Kentucky Derby @ 12 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock

150th Kentucky Derby @ 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

What channel is the 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The 150th Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Kentucky Derby 2024 Post Positions and Odds

Dornoch (20-1) Sierra Leone (3-1) Mystik Dan (20-1) Catching Freedom (8-1) Catalytic (30-1) Just Steel (20-1) Honor Marie (20-1) Just a Touch (10-1) Encino (20-1) T O Password (30-1) Forever Young (10-1) Track Phantom (20-1) West Saratoga (50-1) Endlessly (30-1) Domestic Product (30-1) Grand Mo the First (50-1) Fierceness (5-2) Stronghold (20-1) Resilience (20-1) Society Man (50-1)

Who won last year's Kentucky Derby?

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby, crossing the finish line in 2:01.57.

2024 Kentucky Derby Purse — How much is the Kentucky Derby prize money?

The winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby will receive a portion of a record $5 million. The purse is broken up amongst the top five finishers of the race with first place winning $3.1 million and second place receiving $1 million.

RELATED CONTENT: