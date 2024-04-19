Katt Williams is back on stage and he's telling the truth the way he sees it! Netflix released the trailer for the comedian's upcoming comedy special, titled Woke Foke, which will stream live on the streamer May 4.

"This is the truth right here," Williams declares to his audience in the brief promotional trailer. "I don't give a f**k... It's gonna be some s**t!"

Directed by Troy Miller, Woke Foke is Williams' third comedy special with the streamer and was filmed as part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest, which runs from May 1 to May 12 in Los Angeles. The fest is a comedy marathon of over 400 shows across over 35 venues. Williams' special will be filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The comedy special will stream four months after Williams ignited a storm with jabs directed at several of his big-name peers during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show and podcast.

In that three-hour interview, Williams took shots at Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and others. In doing so, Williams seemingly reignited a long-time feud between him and Hart, whom he accused of being an industry plant on Club Shay Shay.

"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here...what do you think a plant is?"

A number of those Williams called out responded to the comments, including Hart, who told WSJ Magazine, "It's just that; it's entertainment," when asked how he felt about the accusation that he's an industry plant.

"If that's what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him. I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I'm here cheering for him from afar," he added. "That's my real energy. I really mean it! That's how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

Woke Foke steams live on Netflix at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

