Shannon Sharpe is taking Saturday Night Live's gentle ribbing in stride.

On Sunday, the former NFL star and broadcaster, 55, took to his Nightcap YouTube channel to speak with co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson about SNL's roasting of his infamous recent interview with Katt Williams.

"I can't believe Saturday Night Live fooled ya boy, Ocho," Sharpe said with a laugh. "The dude had a brown tracksuit on just like I had!"

Ochocinco said that getting mocked by SNL was the first sign of truly being famous and that he might now get some bigger TV opportunities.

"You know what's the next step after Saturday Night Live? You might be hosting the Oscars," Ochocinco quipped.

The conversation came the morning after SNL poked fun at Sharpe's sit-down with Williams during an episode of his Club Shay Shay interview earlier this month.

SNL's Devon Walker portrayed Sharpe in the pre-taped sketch, while Ego Nwodim played Williams and brought some hilariously manic energy to the sketch that made it memorable.

"Three things are true about me: I am 5’3, I have never told a lie, and I am 6’3," Nwodim's Williams declares before taking swipes at Kevin Hart for being "made in the same factory where they make Teddy Grahams."

Williams' real interview premiered on Jan. 3, and throughout the nearly three-hour video -- reportedly the longest in Club Shay Shay history -- the 52-year-old comedian took shots at several of his big-name peers, including Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, and Steve Harvey.

SNL's sketch poked fun at real claims Williams made about Hart, including that Hart is an industry plant -- thus reigniting their years-long feud.

"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here...what do you think a plant is?"

A surprising target of Williams' comments was rapper and actor Ludacris, whom the comic accused of being part of the Illuminati and joining in exchange for movie success.

"We were both invited to an Illuminati thing," Williams said, claiming that both he and Ludacris were up for a role in the late John Singleton's 2 Fast 2 Furious. "It had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made."

"One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn't do the sideburn thing no more with the points," he alleged. "And the next person, they said, was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him 10 million a movie to do 20 movies. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams."

Watch Williams' full interview on Club Shay Shay below.

