Cedric the Entertainer is speaking out after Katt Williams' viral interview. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 59-year-old comedian at his first-ever Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, and he reacted to Williams' recently reignited claim that Cedric stole one of his jokes.

"It's an interesting time now," Cedric told ET. "People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that's not even factual. I let the fodder just go out there until I'm ready to respond to it. I am who I am. I stand on that for sure."

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show, Williams made the allegation, which Cedric previously denied.

"He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET's ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET's ComicView that they made it part of the commercial," Williams claimed. "This is not just a random joke -- this is my very best joke, and it's my last joke, and it's my closing joke."

"[In] 1998 I'm doing this joke; it's on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience, he comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke," he continued. "Two years later, he's doing that as his last joke on the [Original] Kings of Comedy and he's doing it verbatim, he's just changed my car into a spaceship."

Williams also claimed that Cedric apologized for taking his material. "Him and Steve [Harvey] had already apologized for me so I gave him a pass for a decade," he said on Club Shay Shay. "Are you kidding me? Why would you downplay me like that? Why did I give you a pass if you were just going to lie?"

In an Instagram comment, The Neighborhood star claimed Williams' take was "revisionist history," adding, "My career can't be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his."

"I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am," he wrote. "... And all that tough talk! Is corny af I'm grown ass man. And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here."

On Sunday, though, Cedric was more focused on attending the Golden Globes for the first time, telling ET, "It feels like the party of Hollywood. We celebrating. I'm gonna walk around and get people tequila shots all night long. That's gonna be my move."

The 2024 Golden Globes hosted by Jo Koy is on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

