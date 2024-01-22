Dave Chappelle Slams Katt Williams for Calling Out Black Comedians

The reactions to Katt Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show and podcast continue to roll in. On Friday, Dave Chappelle shared his thoughts on the now-viral interview while onstage at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv, an event hosted by comedian DeRay Davis.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the 50-year-old criticizes Williams for calling out Black comedians instead of focusing his attention on others, particularly white comedians.

"What part of the game is this? He only ethered n***as. He didn't say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that," Chappelle lamented during his set. "Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop."

"Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time," Chappelle claimed.

(The claim isn't entirely true, considering Chappelle's 2021 special, The Closer, was heavily condemned for his comments about the transgender community.)

Chappelle continued, telling his audience that if he told his story, "it would break your heart..."

"I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n***a's the arbiter of truth," He said. "Katt, listen, I f**k with Katt hard, but... DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n***a's paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n***a?"

Williams' Club Shay Shay interview premiered on Jan. 3, and throughout the nearly three-hour video -- reportedly the longest in the podcast's history -- the 52-year-old comedian took shots at several of his big-name peers, including Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart and Steve Harvey.

Even the podcast host himself caught a stray from Williams on his own show, with the comic telling him, "You having an unnatural allegiance to losers is not like you," with a completely deadpan delivery.

Hart took to X, calling Williams' comments about him being a Hollywand plant "sad" while also promoting his upcoming Netflix film.

"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ....It's honestly sad. In the meantime.... Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film LIFT which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!!" he wrote on the media platform. "There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says, 'They Really Love You' ....I now know she's talking about "Katt" 😂😂😂 Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!"

Williams also gave his side to another long-standing feud, this time with Cedric the Entertainer. The comic insisted that Cedric allegedly stole one of his best jokes, an accusation that Cedric denied on a 2022 Club Shay Shay episode.

Cedric took to the comments section of Club Shay Shay's Instagram page to deny Williams' claims again, calling the story "revisionist history."

"My career can't be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am," The Neighborhood star wrote. "And all that tough talk! Is corny af I'm grown a** man," he wrote in another comment. "And none of that sh*t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.."

When later speaking with ET at the Golden Globe Awards, the 59-year-old comedian shrugged off the incident.

"It's an interesting time now," Cedric told ET. "People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that's not even factual. I let the fodder just go out there until I'm ready to respond to it. I am who I am. I stand on that for sure."

RELATED CONTENT: