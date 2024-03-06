Kevin Hart isn't joking when he says he wishes Katt Williams well regardless of the comedian's jabs. In a recent interview for WSJ Magazine, the Lift star addressed Williams' viral podcast interview that sent the internet into a tailspin.

When asked about Williams' criticisms and accusations that he is an industry plant, Hart tells the outlet, "It's just that; it's entertainment."

"If that's what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him. I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I'm here cheering for him from afar," he added. "That's my real energy. I really mean it! That's how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

The jabs aimed at his comedy skills and origin story are nothing new to Hart; the comedian tells WSJ that he is secure in his place in the comedy pantheon.

"I do know what I've done for the craft of comedy. By that I mean I've changed the business of stand-up comedy," he says. "Whether you're a fan or not, you have to respect what I've done. Point-blank. Because you don't do it by accident--and you don't stay here by accident."

Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show and podcast quickly went viral as the internet reacted to the 52-year-old comedian taking shots at several of his big-name peers, including Hart.

The comic seemingly reignited a long-time feud between him and Hart, whom he has often accused of being an industry plant.

"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here...what do you think a plant is?"

He went on to allege that Hart had picked up roles that Williams passed over. "For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, 'Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit sh*t out and then I can do it? Like it don't need to be overtly homosexual cuz I'm not homosexual, right? It doesn't need that to be funny, right?' And me saying that and them going, 'Oh yeah, no problem,' and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I'm a bad person because I keep standing on my standard," Williams claimed. "Yeah, it's interesting, but I wouldn't change it for the world. Again, I'm on the winning side of these decisions."

Meanwhile, Williams also gave his side to another long-standing feud, this time with Cedric the Entertainer. The comic insisted that Cedric allegedly stole one of his best jokes, an accusation that Cedric denied on a 2022 Club Shay Shay episode.

In an Instagram comment, The Neighborhood star claimed Williams' take was "revisionist history," adding, "My career can't be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his."

"I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am," he wrote. "... And all that tough talk! Is corny af I'm grown ass man. And none of that s**t gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here."

Cedric also addressed Williams' comments while speaking to ET at his first-ever Golden Globe Awards in January.

"It's an interesting time now," Cedric told ET. "People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that's not even factual. I let the fodder just go out there until I'm ready to respond to it. I am who I am. I stand on that for sure."

