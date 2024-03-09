Watch Katt Williams' Impressive 40-Yard Dash Performance

Yes, you read that right. Katt Williams ran the 40-yard dash this week. And ya might want to squint hard twice before reading this next -- the 52-year-old comedian clocked in at an impressive 4.97 seconds.

This feat went down at the Dallas Cowboys' training headquarters in Frisco, Texas, where the comedian was brought in to put on the performance of a lifetime (on the field, anyway). You can see from video posted by Dallas' ABC affiliate WFAA showing Williams dressed in his best sports attire -- including cleats -- as he takes off.

Williams' dreadlocks fly in the air as he quickly picks up speed. When he finishes, the result is a hand-time 4.97 seconds. Remember, Williams is 52 years old and he's only 5-foot-5, so it's not like he had giant strides helping him along the way.

For a little context: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds back in 2016 when he was only 22. And Jason Kelce, standing at an intimidating 6-feet, 3-inches and 282 pounds, clocked in at 4.89 seconds at the 2011 NFL Combine. Kelce's time proved to be the fastest among all offensive lineman at that Combine.

But, again, it's worth reminding everyone that Williams is 52 (!!!).

And for the record, the fastest recorded 40-yard dash time belongs to wide receiver John Ross, who clocked in at an astounding 4.22 seconds in 2017.

The on-field performance comes two months after Williams ignited a storm with jabs directed at several of his big-name peers during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show and podcast.

In that three-hour interview, Williams took shots at Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and others. In doing so, Williams seemingly reignited a long-time feud between him and Hart, whom he accused of being an industry plant on Club Shay Shay.

"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here...what do you think a plant is?"

A number of those Williams called out responded to the comments, including Hart, who told WSJ Magazine "It's just that; it's entertainment," when asked how he felt about the accusation that he's an industry plant.

"If that's what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him. I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I'm here cheering for him from afar," he added. "That's my real energy. I really mean it! That's how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

