Travis Kelce Says He Was 'In Tears' Over Tom Brady's Roast

Travis Kelce is offering a tip of his hat to Tom Brady and the team behind Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

On Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis and Jason Kelce answered a fan question about whether they would ever be game to receive the roast treatment themselves.

"That was unbelievable," Travis said of the live broadcast, which he admitted to only watching in bits and pieces online. "I had been in tears the whole day just watching the clips and everything."

He continued, "I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get, like, their feelings hurt. It looked like everybody was having fun with it, at the same time, man, that s**t had me rolling because of how at everybody's neck people were going."

Later, Travis praised Brady and his NFL cohorts for their willingness to "cut it loose."

"Tom was a good f**king sport about it, knowing that he was taking some f**king aggressive strays, man."

Tom Brady speaks during 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not in attendance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, but he still managed to catch some strays of his own during the taping.

"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest," Brady began his remarks at the podium. "It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls."

The joke alludes to a large influx of Swifties entering Chiefs Kingdom over the last year amid Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.

Brady didn't stop there, adding, "In honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs eras: Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off."

It's worth noting that Travis has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and has won three Super Bowl rings with the team in the last five years.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On New Heights, Jason called the spectacle of Brady's roast "pure entertainment."

"I'm really happy they did it, but I just do not get the roasts," he added. "I don't understand why people do them."

Jason admitted, "Maybe I take myself too seriously."

The Philadelphia Eagles alum seemed less willing to participate in a roast of his own, saying that he'd only allow it if he could choose the roasters.

"I would pick people that I would have no problem getting into a fist fight with, like family members," he joked. "Like, dad, roast me, but I'm gonna beat the f**k outta dad when the cameras turn off."

He, naturally, drew the line at having his wife of six years, Kylie Kelce, involved.

"The one person I wouldn't allow on the stage is Kylie. She has way too much," he said. "Every day I'm getting roasted by Kylie. I don't need her to go on stage and do that."

As for Travis, he was game for a good old fashion roasting from some of his "favorite comedians" including Andrew Santino, Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Kevin Hart, who hosted Brady's event.

"I would love Kevin to go up there and just f**king rip me in half," Travis gushed.

Whether or not that ever comes to fruition, Travis said there's plenty of vitriol going around online already.

"If you're open to it, just go online," he joked to Jason. "You can get f**king roasted. Like, a lot of these jokes have already been said. Just look in the comments, that'll humble you."

Jason Kelce supports Travis Kelce after the Chiefs win the AFC Championship game. - Rob Carr/Getty Images

One person who was less than impressed with the jokes at her expense was Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

A source told ET on Tuesday that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast." The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

ET spoke directly with Hart on the red carpet ahead of his set, with the comic admitting that he wasn't expecting to be on Brady's close friends list for much longer.

"I'm being mean today," the Jumanji actor quipped. "I'm not nice Kevin today... ​I'm expecting to lose the relationship with Tom after today. I've already come in with that."

The Lift actor said that he and Brady have had a "good run" but that he is focused on being the best roast master possible.

"I don't think he has a real idea of, you know, what the world of roasting is, so it's going to get a little ugly but it's in fun!" he said. "And I think the world needs this. The world needs to see some, you know, some -- some cross-the-line humor that's done with a tasteful approach where people are having a good time on both sides."

