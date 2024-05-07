Netflix Edits Out Kim Kardashian Getting Booed at Tom Brady Roast

Kim Kardashian was met with boos during Sunday night's live Netflix roast of Tom Brady. However, viewers who tune in to watch the edited version on Netflix now will find that the crowd's jeers have been taken out.

Just two days after Kevin Hart hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, the streaming service has taken out several seconds of booing and lowered the volume for part of Kardashian's segment. ET has reached out to Netflix for comment on the edits to the comedy special.

Originally, the reality TV star and businesswoman, 43, took the stage and weathered wildly mixed reactions with some audience members cheering and clapping her on as others loudly expressed their disapproval of her appearance.

"Alright, alright," she said at the time, acknowledging the rowdy crowd. Hart, 44, even cropped up via his own microphone to tell the audience members to settle down.

In the new version, however, Kardashian does not react to the now-nonexistent taunts and gets right into her jokes about Brady, 46, Hart and even her own family.

During her roast set, the mom of four also addressed her rumored romance with Brady for the first time.

"I'm really here tonight for Tom," she said while holding a glass of champagne. "I wasn't going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."

Kardashian continued, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not, I'd just release the tape."

At the end of the night, Brady -- who sat quietly and looked deeply uncomfortable for more than two hours as friends, teammates and comedians alike roasted him mercilessly -- got his revenge on each of those who stood up to poke fun at him, including Kardashian.

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady joked before referencing her ex-husband, Kanye West. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

Earlier in the night, ET spoke with Brady from the carpet of the event who shared that he was unprepared for what was to come -- including vicious jabs from Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser and more.

"I'm gonna be taking it for an hour and 20 minutes, so I think by the time I get up there, I may be in tears or my head may hurt from laughing so hard," Brady said. "So hopefully it's just a fun night and I've got some good stuff."

One person who certainly did not find some of the punchlines funny? Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who found herself to be the butt of many of the jokes.

On Tuesday, a source told ET, "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast."

The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

