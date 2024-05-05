Comedians, athletes and reality stars came together at the Kia Forum on Sunday to roast Tom Brady. However, the audience's response to Kim Kardashian felt like an entirely separate roast in its own right.

As the reality star and SKIMS founder took the stage at the Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady special -- a live roast that aired unedited on Netflix as part of their Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival -- she was greeted with loud, jeering and boos.

Kardashian weathered the storm of booing and yelling -- which was met by a round of cheering, to try and drown out the haters -- and eventually the boos subsided, allowing Kardashian to continue.

During her roast set, she poked fun at several people -- including fellow roaster Kevin Hart -- before she finally addressed her rumored romance with Brady for the first time.

"I'm really here tonight for Tom," shared Kardashian, holding a glass of wine. "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."

"Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," Kardashian continued.

She also quipped that she and Brady wouldn't have worked as a couple, because he reminds her too much of Caitlyn Jenner.

"I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair -- you remind me too much of my stepdad now," Kardashian said. "Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes."

Brady and Kardashian were briefly romantically linked in June 2023, shortly after Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 -- which was also the subject of considerable trolling during Sunday's special.

Kardashian got one final, sizable laugh as she wrapped up by evoking her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and his role on O.J. Simpson's legal team.

"Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you," Kardashian said, "but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players."

After three hours of getting brutally roasted, Brady himself took the stage at the end of the night, and jokingly fired back at Kardashian with a savage burn that surprised the crowd.

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady began. "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

ET spoke with Brady on the carpet ahead of Sunday's live roast, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he was "not prepared" for the relentless barrage of mockery coming his way, but was excited to see how it all played out.

"I'm gonna be taking it for an hour and 20 minutes, so I think by the time I get up there, I may be in tears or my head may hurt from laughing so hard," Brady said. "So hopefully it's just a fun night and I've got some good stuff."

RELATED CONTENT: