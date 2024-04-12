Tom Brady Teases Possible NFL Comeback: 'I'm Not Opposed to It'

Tom Brady, in true quarterback fashion, may pull yet another audible in his retirement plans. As in, he's open to the idea of yet another NFL comeback.

The 46-year-old NFL superstar appeared on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast and didn't exactly shut the door on lacing up his cleats and throwing on his shoulder pads for a return to the gridiron. That being said, there are some caveats. For starters, it would have to be the right situation, something eluded to while bringing up potential suitors, such as his former team, the New England Patriots, or the Las Vegas Raiders, both of which Brady has close ties to and both of which are in desperate need of a proven and winning quarterback.

"Let's say, one day there's a situation -- if it's the 49ers, maybe heading to the playoffs, offense is great. God forbid somebody goes down, would you pick up the phone?" asked the renowned barber VicBlends while referencing Brady's favorite NFL team growing up in Northern California.

In the middle of the question being asked, the seven-time Super Bowl champion interjected and teased, "Patriots? Could be. Raiders? Could be, you never know."

After VicBlends finished his question, Brady flashed a smile while sharing that he's open to the idea, provided that the NFL allows him to play while being a minority owner of the Raiders. The deal, struck in May 2023 with Raiders owner Mark Davis, to join the team's ownership group is still pending NFL approval. But that's not a speed bump, as Brady says he's into the idea.

"I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team but I don't know if ... I don't know, I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball," he said. "So, to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don't know if they'd let me but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

MJ, of course, is Michael Jordan, who shockingly retired at the height of his career with the Chicago Bulls following three straight NBA titles. After a stint in minor league baseball, Jordan returned in 1995 and then led the Bulls to yet another three-peat from 1996 to 1998.

Brady previously announced he was retiring in early 2022, only to come out of retirement less than two months later, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. He retired for good in February 2023.

Or did he?

In any event, at 46 he's still highly sought after in the NFL, and in another kind of playing field. Brady recently spoke to ET's special correspondent Kylie Rubin -- the 17-year-old daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin -- and reacted to being dubbed the most eligible bachelor.

"I don't know about that," Brady said of the title. "I have your dad working me so hard all the time and all the businesses I have. How am I supposed to get out and do anything?"

And now maybe football. Again.

