Tom Brady is focusing on his family at the moment.

The legendary NFL quarterback spoke with ET's special correspondent Kylie Rubin -- the 17-year-old daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin -- at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII party on Saturday night, catching up about everything from his friendship with her dad to his status as one of the world's most eligible bachelors.

"I don't know about that," the 46-year-old athlete said of the title. "I have your dad working me so hard all the time and all the businesses I have. How am I supposed to get out and do anything?"

In all seriousness, Brady added, "I have my kids and I got some work stuff. So I'm doing good."

Brady is dad to three kids: 16-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan, and 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian with ex Gisele Bündchen.

Later, Kylie spoke with her father, Michael, asking whether there's a correlation between performing at his legendary annual White Party and performing at the Super Bowl halftime show -- as Usher did this year.

"It sort of feels that way, yeah," he said with a laugh. "I mean, Usher did the roof, now he's doing Super Bowl. Next year, this summer... I think whoever does the roof is gonna be doing Super Bowl next year."

The Fanatics Super Bowl bash was almost as star-studded as the White Party, with appearances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Diplo, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Paul Rudd, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, and more.

"What's special about this party is we generally schedule like, one or two performers, and then so many people want to get up and perform," Michael shared. "They want to be in the party, they want to help make it great. That's why I'm so fortunate to have so many great friends that want to help make the party great. It's honestly not that hard, it's humbling."

As for why he thinks the Fanatics party was such a hit, the proud dad added sweetly, "I thought it was really because of the family affair -- having my daughter here, taking over, next generation. It helps make the party a lot better."

RELATED CONTENT: