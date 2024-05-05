Tom Brady may be the greatest NFL quarterback to ever play the game, but when it comes to his kids, he's just Dad.

That being said, Brady feels that being a dad has been good practice for taking some comedic heat at his hotly anticipated Netflix roast.

On Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion walked the carpet ahead of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady -- the live comedy roast held in his honor as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier, Brady admitted that he's "not prepared" for the jokes that are about to come his way -- but with teenagers at home, he has some thick skin.

"I'm just their dad, so everything I do is lame and, you know, there's nothing I do that's right," Brady said with a laugh. "But it's fun being a dad. I've got some great kids."

Brady shares 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. He's also dad to 16-year-old son Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

"I'm gonna obviously hope they don't tune in tonight because there's gonna be way too many things that are inappropriate," Brady added, "but oh well! They'll learn it somehow."

Tom Brady at Netflix's 'Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady' event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5, 2024. - Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Brady also addressed comments he made last month when he said he "wouldn't be opposed" to someday making a comeback and playing in the NFL once more. When asked directly if he ever thought he'd return from retirement, Brady told ET, "No, man, I'm good. I'm in a great place."

"I'm excited about working for Fox," added Brady, who will be appearing on Fox's NFL coverage in the fall as a lead color commentator. "I've been working really hard to really understand the mechanics of what I have to do and be excited to be on TV."

