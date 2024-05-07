Nikki Glaser Reveals the Jokes She Did Not Tell at Tom Brady Roast

For one reason or another, Nikki Glaser left some jokes out of her set for Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. But that doesn't mean she can't share them after the fact.

That's exactly what happened when she joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Show, and revealed a few of the bits she left out, which didn't exactly target Tom Brady himself specifically, but rather NFL players as a whole.

"So many," said the comedian when Stern asked if there were some jokes she left off of her set. She explained she cut the jokes out of her set because they either didn't hit hard enough or were cut for time. And then she delivered the jokes on the air.

"Thank you all for being here tonight and taking some time away from cheating on your wives," Glaser shared. "It's not their fault. It's their wives' fault for aging naturally."

She continued, "These guys really f**king damage their bodies and their brains all for the sake of guys hugging each other at a Buffalo Wild Wings. Like, I hope it was worth it, fellas."

Like many of the comedians who roasted the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Glaser was among those who took jabs at Brady's failed marriage to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

"Tom Brady: five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns -- you have seven rings ... well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," Glaser jabbed during her set that aired live Sunday on Netflix.

Glaser also joked, "Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.' That's gotta suck. How much would it suck -- oh my god, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your a** while eating hers."

Brady cringed when Glaser and others took a jab at his failed marriage. At times, the NFL legend looked visibly uncomfortable, either shifting in his seat or taking a sip from his drink to hide his facial expression. Then there's his ex-wife. A source told ET that she was "upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente], and her marriage to Tom during his roast." The source added, "Her main concern is always her children and family and she wants to protect them. She found some of the jokes to be distasteful and disrespectful."

While the jokes were flying hard and fast during the three-hour roast, Glaser did share that the comedians as a whole decided collectively on one subject they were not going to touch.

"We all collectively decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn't ask for this," said Glaser in reference to Brady's three children. "So, I couldn't say, 'Tom, hopefully we make out at the after-party -- you can pretend I'm your son."

