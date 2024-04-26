The Eras Tour countdown is on. Fans are eagerly anticipating Taylor Swift's return to the stage next month when she brings her epic three-hour-plus live show to Paris, France, performing live for the first time since dropping The Tortured Poets Department last week.

On Thursday, Swift released a collection of new behind-the-scenes videos from what appears to be recent tour rehearsals. The black-and-white clips are set to her current single, "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone, as part of her ongoing #ForAFortnightChallenge on YouTube Shorts.

"A fortnight 'til Paris," she captioned the post. The term "Fortnight" refers to a period of two weeks, and her first of four Eras shows at Paris La Défense Arena is set to begin on Thursday, May 9.

Swifties wasted no time dissecting the images, taking note of what appears to be new props that could indicate the addition of TTPD songs to her already extensive setlist.

In one shot, Swift appears to stand before a sign that looks quite similar to her TTPD logo. In another, her background dancers all wear top hats that have not been included in previous performances.

It's not clear whether Swift would simply add new material to her existing setlist, or cut some of her older songs. It's worth noting that when she released her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in October, she nixed multiple songs from the theatrical version, including "The Archer," "Long Live," "Cardigan" and "Wildest Dreams."

Swift's upcoming Eras Tour international dates will bring her across Europe and the U.K. before she returns home to North America in the fall. For her summer dates overseas, she'll be joined by longtime friend Hayley Williams' band Paramore. The musicians recently collaborated on Swift's "From the Vault" track, "Castles Crumbling," on Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Swift's 11th studio album was released on Friday, April 19, to much fanfare.

In terms of traditional album sales, Billboard reports that Swift's TTPD sold 1.4 million copies -- including CD, vinyl, cassette and digital download versions -- in its first day alone. This surpasses her own biggest sales week, when 1989 (Taylor's Version) sold 1.359 million copies. All signs indicate that TTPD will be making a massive, record-shattering debut when tracking for its first week is reported.

The 31-track collection -- which turned out to be a surprise double album -- features a hefty helping of heartbreak songs following her splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, as well as a few sweet love songs amid her current relationship with Travis Kelce.

"She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," a source told ET about the album, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."

Taylor Swift performs on her Eras Tour. - Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

As far as Kelce is concerned, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently confirmed to ET he'll be there with bells on for Swift's upcoming performances.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

Kelce is also set to host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City.

