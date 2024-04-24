Machine Gun Kelly knows better than to stir up bad blood with Taylor Swift. During an appearance on "Hot Ones Versus," MGK's competitor, Trippie Redd, tried to get him to say three mean things about the singer.

"You offered to pay $1 million if Travis Kelce would come play for the Cleveland Browns," Trippie said of MGK's Nov. 2023 incentive for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end -- who also happens to be Taylor's boyfriend -- to switch teams. "Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift."

MGK was quick to respond, offering a pointed look to the camera before saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf**king mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase. Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me and Travis is my bro."

When Trippie told MGK to "kiss her feet while you're at it," the rapper responded, "Jesus Christ. Bro, she's very nice. She's very, very nice."

Eventually, MGK declared, "I'm just going to eat a chicken wing." He did just that as he sang, "trouble, trouble," in reference to Taylor's 2012 song, "I Knew You Were Trouble."

It's no surprise MGK came to Taylor's defense. Back in February, he and Megan Fox joined Travis and Taylor at an exclusive Super Bowl after-party, even posing for a cute pic together.

In the wake of the release of her new double album, The Tortured Poets Department, there's been renewed interest in Taylor's exes, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, and her relationship with Travis, all of whom appear to have inspired songs on her album.

"Expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic for Taylor," a source told ET. "It gives an outlet to move forward, feel empowered and turn her experiences into art."

